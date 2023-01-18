Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?





Let’s see if I’m right: If Donald Trump and Joe Biden are accused of breaking the law because of their sloppy handling of classified documents, it’s possible, I suppose, that they’ll end up as cellmates at the Club. Fed.

I am tempted to say, “We can only hope” — but that would be wrong, so I will fight the temptation.

You may have noticed that the Liberals spend a lot of time explaining to us how the two cases are different. About how Trump is the biggest bad guy because there’s reason to believe he obstructed the FBI investigation and Biden didn’t. Additionally, the left tells us that Trump was so irresponsible that he actually had secret documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago, but Biden only had a few classified documents in a supposedly secure office he used. formerly in Washington.

It worked until it stopped working, which is when documents appeared not only in Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., but also in his garage next to his Corvette. But do not worry. “My Corvette is in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting in the street,” Biden told a Fox News reporter. Boy, that’s a relief – the Corvette is secure!

But – and I could get kicked off the press for saying this – is it really a big deal, or are we seeing the all-too-common fake outrage that is part of our political and media landscape? I mean, does anyone really think that Donald Trump or Joe Biden intentionally stole top secret documents in order to sell them to the Russians or the Chinese? Is there any indication – none – that the documents did, in fact, fall into the hands of our enemies? No there is not.

But here in the United States of entertainment, drama needs conflict the way cable news anchors need airtime — and since Democrats, Republicans and their allies in the media need drama and conflicts to keep their respective audiences angry, this story isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.

And since anything is possible, let’s play this. If Trump is indicted and Biden is not, half the country will go nuts. And if Biden is indicted and Trump isn’t, the other half will go nuts. And if both are indicted, the whole country will go crazy – for different reasons.

But does it make sense to throw the book at the president and/or the man he defeated in 2022? Yes, Donald Trump did a lot of mischief once he found out he had classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. But when it was only Trump in the crosshairs, liberals were in no mood to see it all as an honest, albeit sloppy, mistake by the former president.

Last September, on CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” when Biden was asked his reaction to a photo showing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, he replied, “How could this happen?” How could anyone be so irresponsible,” adding, “And that’s just – totally irresponsible.”

Michael Beschloss, the historian, went even further. Upon learning that federal agents may have discovered nuclear-related documents at Mar-a-Lago, he took to Twitter to post a photo of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, with this message: “The Rosenbergs have been found guilty of gave US nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed in June 1953.” That was it. No explanation. But he later told Politico: “I was not suggesting that Donald Trump be executed. I was doing a historic tweet about the most famous nuclear secrets case in American history.

Of course, Michael, whatever you say.

Now that we’ve learned that Biden had secret documents not in a resort but in a garage, I’ve heard more than a few liberals on cable TV say that Biden obviously didn’t deliver the documents to his garage; that some minion probably brought the classified documents to Wilmington; and that it wasn’t Biden’s fault because he didn’t know anything — Sgt. Schultz from the “Hogan’s Heroes” defense.

I could be wrong, but I think that’s the only time Biden supporters have said — out loud, anyway — that the president has no idea what’s going on around him. As for Biden himself — the one who called Trump “irresponsible” — he wants everyone to know that “I take classified documents and classified documents seriously.” I don’t know about you, but I feel much better knowing this.

And so, we are left with this question: can the Justice Department really judge Trump and not Biden? Legally, yes. But politically? Only if the DOJ wants to split the country in two. You know the old adage, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

Here’s an idea: Let the special advocates wrap up their investigations of the president and former president. That the Attorney General, who has the final say on whether or not to prosecute, make the findings public. Tell both Donald Trump and Joe Biden they can’t do what they did; that they weren’t just sloppy but reckless. And then call it a day without prosecution.

And if the two end up running against each other for the White House again in two years, let the court of public opinion, not a court, make the final decision on what we should do. of them.

Bernard Goldberg is an Emmy and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University award-winning writer and journalist. He was a correspondent for HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” for 22 years and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News and an analyst for Fox News. He’s authored five books and posts exclusive weekly columns, audio commentaries, and Q&As on his Substack page. Follow him on Twitter @BernardGoldberg.

