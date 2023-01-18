Xi Jinping and the CCP will pay a heavy price for opacity on Covid-19

A common observation from speakers during an international webinar on the consequences of Xi Jinping’s failure on the Covid-19 frontline was that due to the complete opacity of Xi Jinping’s government on the causes, severity and other issues related to the Wuhan virus, ordinary Chinese citizens have lost faith in their communist government and its leaders. Another consequence highlighted by the speakers is that the international community too has finally realized that the reality in the Chinese context is very different from what the Chinese government claims or boasts. And another consequence that China is going to face because of the Covid-19 epidemic concerns its economy and its business. Due to the loss of confidence in the Chinese government in front of the international community, Beijing is bound to lose a significant part of its international activities, which could begin to be reflected in the form of a sharp drop in GDP, growth economics and international affairs. in the very near future.

The Center for Himalayan Asia Studies and Engagement (CHASE) and the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) jointly organized the webinar on January 15, 2023. The main speakers of the webinar were Pierre Antoine Donnet from Paris, who is an internationally renowned expert and researcher on China and was a correspondent for the Beijing bureau of the French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP). He is already the author of two books, one on Tibet and the other on China, and his other three books are in the process of being published. The second speaker was Marco Repinti from Milan, Italy, who is a seasoned observer of the human rights and religious freedom situation in China. He is the director in charge of Bitter Winter, which is published daily in many languages, including English, Chinese, Italian, French and German. The third speaker was Chemi Lhamo, a young Tibetan activist from Canada. She is currently Canada’s representative on the steering committee of the International Tibetan Network (ITN), which is a leading communications organization that regularly reports on developments in Tibet and other Chinese colonies such as Eastern Turkestan (Xinjiang) and Southern Mongolia. Vijay Kranti, President of CHASE, a veteran journalist and Tibetologist, moderated the discussion. The webinar Q&A session was moderated by Dr. Aayushi Ketkar, International Relations and Security Specialist and Associate Professor at JNU Special Center for National Security Studies, New Delhi. Tsering Choephel, co-secretary of the TYC, gave the vote of thanks.

Pierre Donnet, who has been a keen observer of the Chinese system for more than five decades, opined that it is now clear that President Xi and his government have not used the Zero-Covid policy to protect the lives of people. Chinese citizens. . On the contrary, they used it to further strengthen their grip on power and for increased surveillance of ordinary citizens and political opponents within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Referring to the shockwaves that the tragic fire at a residential compound in Urumchi, Xinjiang, sent to ordinary Chinese citizens in mainland China, he said a common public expression, We are all Uyghurs, which has been noticed among Chinese citizens and in the wider society the media clearly reflects people’s loss of trust in Xi and his government.

Speaking about the economic fallout from the Beijing government’s mishandling of Covid-19, Donnet said: Most international watchdog institutions are of the view that even though China’s economic growth has been in double digits for almost three decades , it might not even reach Beijing. own 5pc wait and can go below 3pc this time. Talking about President Xi and the CCP’s loss of face, he said the Covid-9 had significantly damaged their credibility. The CCP may not fall in the imminent future, but Xi’s position is quite fragile now as he has lost the trust of much of the party as well as ordinary Chinese people, he added.

Marco Respinti said: “Despite three years of suffering and millions of deaths across the world, we are still unable to understand the origin and spread of the Wuhan virus. By refusing to share correct information, the Chinese government has made it a mystery. But the history of China’s handling of Covid has again made it a mystery within a mystery. He regretted that China had made matters even worse by crushing all attempts by its own doctors and citizens to inform and warn their own people and the world about the spread of the virus. Calling Covid-19 a CCP virus, Marco said that in addition to having information about its failed efforts to stop the spread of the virus, the government in Beijing has deceived the world by influencing the WHO and making misrepresenting its useless vaccines and exporting to many gullible countries.

Chemi Lhamo was of the view that instead of sharing information and helping the world control the spread of its virus, the Chinese government instead first tried to weaponize this tragedy by letting it spread and cause harm. havoc in countries around the world and then fabricating false claims about the effectiveness of its vaccines. But this policy by President Xi has only helped expose himself and his government to the global community and his own Chinese people. The Chinese people have now seen through their lie and have now lost faith in their own government and the CCP they have believed in for decades, she said.

Lhamo gave the example of such a protest in Canada where Tibetans and Chinese were demonstrating against Xi and CCP policies on Covid-a9 in China. As we were shouting slogans, an international Chinese student came up to me and told me that I love my country, China. Until recently, I had always believed what our communist leaders and the government would tell us. But now I realize that we were fed lies. I want to know more about Tibet from you. At another protest at Columbia University, Chinese students joined us and started shouting slogans for a free Tibet, she said. I think one of the biggest consequences of this Covid-19 episode is that the CCP and its leaders have lost faith in their own people in China, she added.