India’s Best Era’: Prime Minister Modi’s message to BJP ahead of grueling polling season | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting on Tuesday, where he said India’s best era is coming and everyone should devote themselves to the development of the country.

The BJP is no longer just a political movement but also a social movement, the prime minister said at the all-important rally aimed at the grueling election season ahead.

Prime Minister Modi said at the BJP national executive meeting that this is the best time for India and we must work very hard to contribute to the development of the country. He also said that Amrit Kaal should be transformed into Kartavya Kaal then only the country can move quickly towards progress, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told a press conference.

The Prime Minister said that young people between the ages of 18 and 25 did not witness the bad governance of the previous government and how India has now moved from bad governance to good governance under the current government. So there is a need to sensitize the youth on this matter, the BJP will do that in the coming days, Fadnavis added.

We were advised to conduct special Morchas programs, especially in border villages. So that we can connect more with them and our development programs reach these areas, he added.

On the second day of the National Executive meeting, the term of BJP Chairman JP Nadda was extended until June 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the announcement of Nadda’s extension, said, “Of all the political parties in the country, the BJP is the most democratically run. We hold elections according to the party constitution from the cabin level to the presidential post.”