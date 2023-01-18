Politics
India’s Best Era’: Prime Minister Modi’s message to BJP ahead of grueling polling season | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting on Tuesday, where he said India’s best era is coming and everyone should devote themselves to the development of the country.
The BJP is no longer just a political movement but also a social movement, the prime minister said at the all-important rally aimed at the grueling election season ahead.
Prime Minister Modi said at the BJP national executive meeting that this is the best time for India and we must work very hard to contribute to the development of the country. He also said that Amrit Kaal should be transformed into Kartavya Kaal then only the country can move quickly towards progress, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told a press conference.
The Prime Minister said that young people between the ages of 18 and 25 did not witness the bad governance of the previous government and how India has now moved from bad governance to good governance under the current government. So there is a need to sensitize the youth on this matter, the BJP will do that in the coming days, Fadnavis added.
We were advised to conduct special Morchas programs, especially in border villages. So that we can connect more with them and our development programs reach these areas, he added.
On the second day of the National Executive meeting, the term of BJP Chairman JP Nadda was extended until June 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the announcement of Nadda’s extension, said, “Of all the political parties in the country, the BJP is the most democratically run. We hold elections according to the party constitution from the cabin level to the presidential post.”
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-news-india-s-best-era-pm-narendra-modi-s-message-to-bjp-ahead-of-gruelling-poll-season-101673959855923.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The retired general has broken the ‘competition’ between Russia’s military leaders
- India’s Best Era’: Prime Minister Modi’s message to BJP ahead of grueling polling season | Latest India News
- Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft responds to backlash from Hogwarts Legacy game cast – Deadline
- Apple Postpones AR Glasses, Focusing on Cheap Mixed Reality Headsets Instead: Report
- Xi Jinping and the CCP will pay a heavy price for opacity on Covid-19
- Sonu Sood wins the heart again and saves the life of a passenger at the airport
- Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
- Sano wins MPSF Specialist of the Week
- The French Minister of Culture visits the Sphere fashion incubator and announces the France 2030 investment project
- Leslie Jones set to make her debut as guest host of ‘The Daily Show’
- FETC 2023: Technology opens the door to new innovations in K12 education
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Sulawesi, Indonesia | world News