Can DeSantis match Trump’s sinister charisma?





The master and his sometimes clumsy protege. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If, as expected, Ron DeSantis challenges Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, it will likely be in Florida governors’ interests to go head-to-head with the former president. Early polls show DeSantis doing much better without competition from other Trump challengers. Without a doubt, in 2016 Trump benefited from a divided GOP primary field. Likewise, DeSantis could get a boost if he can present himself as the only candidate who can pick up the MAGA banner while jettisoning Trump’s heavy baggage. But in one potentially decisive respect, a nomination fight limited to the two Floridians could create contrasting impressions that DeSantis doesn’t help. To put it bluntly, the Governor is light on charisma.

The core of Trump’s appeal is that the savagery of his assaults on establishment Democrats and Republicans is laced with just enough crude humor and bad-boy charm. He is loved not just for the enemies he has made, but for the self-derision implicit in his relentless hubris: the quality that allows his followers to take him seriously, but not literally.

DeSantis quickly mastered the negative side of MAGA politics. Indeed, the main reason hard-right ideologues love this man is that he is so much more disciplined than Trump in his attacks on woke corporations, teachers’ unions, college faculties, and bipartisan pieties. Sometimes Trump looks like he’s putting us all on top. DeSantis has the steely composure of the true ideologue of ruthless Franco rather than the clown Mussolini.

But accounts of Florida governors who have gained national notoriety are full of references to his lack of interpersonal skills. More recently, politician Jonathan Martin observed that DeSantis is slowly acquiring the ability to chat with the wealthy donors who will be essential to any presidential race:

[T]he first rap about DeSantis from his fellow Republicans is that, for all his intelligence and insight, he lacks charm and is unwilling or unable to submit to the longstanding rituals of retail politics.

So the mere fact that he skipped the table at a dinner party in his honor and more than a few of his contributors were thrilled enough with the personal touch to tell me about it after the closed-door party is telling. .

And if DeSantis is struggling to stir up visibly hungry and thirsty for campaign contributions, how eager will he be for mere votes in unfamiliar places like Iowa and New Hampshire? Parallels could be drawn between DeSantis and a former Republican governor who owned the libs in his own state and appealed to right-wing opinion leaders: Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, whose highly anticipated 2016 presidential campaign sank like a stone before voters even vote thanks to his blah personality.

To be sure, Trump is keeping DeSantiss’ political skills in retail to a minimum, repeatedly congratulating himself on elevating budding congressman MAGA to governorship in 2018:

Trump today on Desantis: I got him elected, pure and simple. And there was no reason to rant about endorsing it.. So, now I hear he might want to run against me. So, handle it well as I handle things. pic.twitter.com/rBBYyUtnNW

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 16, 2023

Imagine, if you will, a one-on-one candidate debate between Trump and DeSantis. Is it obvious that the potential usurper of the MAGA mantle would do better than Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, Chris Christie, Lindsey Graham, John Kasich, et al. done in such encounters in 2016? And how would DeSantis handle the retail policy of the first primary states? Or on the Pizza Ranch circuit, where Iowa Republicans meet their presidential candidates? We do not know yet.

DeSantis may star in the unseen primary of buzz, hype, Fox News appearances, invites to speak and chilling apprehensions of foes and adversaries alike. But the invisible primary does not assign a single delegate. Engaging in a one-on-one fight with the 45th President of the United States could be unnecessarily perilous, so don’t be surprised if 44-year-old DeSantis ultimately decides to take a bye in 2024 so he can work on his donor- and voter-schmoozing skills before going for the brass ring.

