Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information

The Tories have screwed up Brexit so badly that the project is probably unsalvageable, according to Boris Johnson’s favorite newspaper.

An editorial column in The Telegraph where Mr Johnson previously worked and known to be his favorite newspaper, suggested Brexit was now doomed.

Admitting that almost nothing has been achieved, the pro-Brexit newspaper added: Without any plans to unlock its potential, it can only get worse, stoking tensions in Northern Ireland and strangling small businesses with bureaucracy .

It’s time for the Leave camp to start saying the unspeakable: the Tories have screwed up Brexit so badly that the project is now probably unrecoverable, he added.

The column marks the rise of what is known as Bregret or Regrexit, with polls indicating that many Leave voters believe Brexit is in bad shape and a growing number favor re-entry into the EU.

One in three Tory voters (33%) believe Brexit has created more problems than it has solved, according to an Opinium poll in early January. A separate YouGov poll found that 30% of Leave voters said the UK should now forge closer ties with Brussels.

Polling guru Sir John Curtis said his own analysis of the polls showed support for joining the EU at 57% and staying at 43% if another referendum is held, after rising steadily over the year elapsed.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis admitted in November that the departure had not brought any major economic benefits. And fellow Tory MP Andrew Bowie, now trade minister, has previously admitted young people may not reap the benefits of Brexit.

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood raised eyebrows in June when he suggested the UK could join the EU single market to ease the cost of living crisis, saying he was daring to think outside the box.

I fear it is more likely that we will eventually join the EU and sooner than many people think, wrote The telegraphs Sherelle Jacobs. Not for the reasons alt-Remainers believe, best expressed through their favorite cliché: no one voted to be poorer.

The real problem is that nobody voted for nothing to change. And Brexit hasn’t brought about the kind of nationwide reset that millions expected. Instead, it starts to look slightly useless, even useless.

It comes as a new joint report from top economic think tanks has found post-Brexit rules have left around 330,000 workers short of the UK and helped fuel inflation.

The end of free movement contributes significantly to current labor shortages, according to the study by the UK in a Changing Europe and the Center for European Reform.

Academics have found that low-skilled sectors including hospitality, retail, construction and transport have been hit hard by the loss of European workers after Brexit.

Overall, the new system works broadly as furlough advocates promised, said co-authors Professor Jonathan Portes and John Springford, who said the visa rules were too onerous to offset the loss of free movement in low-skilled sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, Asda Chairman Stuart Rose said on Tuesday the UK was suffering from the catastrophic impact of Brexit and should consider a closer trading relationship with Brussels.

I can feel that we suffered. I think we’re the only economy in the G7, maybe the G20, that actually hasn’t returned to pre-Covid levels yet. That tells you something, Lord Rose told LBC.

The Tory peers said trade between the UK and EU was not going well, adding: We can call it the Mickey Mouse deal as far as I’m concerned. What we need to do is have a stronger business relationship.