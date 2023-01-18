‘Restain from making unnecessary comments against films’: PM Modi to party workers





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned BJP party leaders not to make unnecessary remarks against films and personalities to make headlines. During the BJP national executive meeting in New Delhi, the

The Prime Minister said: ‘No one should make unnecessary comments that overshadow the hard work we are doing.

A BJP bureau member, who was present at the meeting, said, “In his speech yesterday, the prime minister warned those who make statements to make headlines. He told them that they should refrain from doing so. He said that sometimes comments about movies or personalities overshadow the hard work we’ve done. This comes amid calls for a boycott against Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s next film by a few prominent BJP leaders including Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra. Narottam Mishra had objected to the costume of Deepika Padukones in the song and also disapproved of the color of attire of Padukone and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, calling for it to be rectified. A Chandigarh-based right-wing organization has urged the local government to ban the screening of upcoming Bollywood film Pathaan and filed criminal charges against its creators over the song Besharam Rang. Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to be released on December 25. The movie has controversy since his first song, Besharam Rang, released earlier this week. The song, featuring the two lead actors, was criticized by a certain section for being provocative. Meanwhile, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi recently said in a statement that the creators of Pathaan were asked to implement advised changes including songs and submit revised version. The move comes days after one of the film’s songs, Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini,faces backlash on social mediaallegedly for hurting Hindu feelings. The song was released on YouTube by producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), on December 12. Last year, members of a Hindu squad staged a protest on Thursday against Aamir Khan’s film star Laal Singh Chaddha, demanding it be banned in Uttar Pradesh as they accused the actor of making fun of deities. Members of the Sanatan Rakshak Sena raised slogans against the film and staged a protest outside the IP Vijaya mall in Bhelupur. Senas youth wing state chairman Chandra Prakash Singh and his vice chairman Arun Pandey have alleged that Aamir Khan makes fun of Hindu deities in his films and is against Sanatan Dharma.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/refrain-from-making-unnecessary-comments-against-films-pm-modi-to-party-workers-8388649/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos