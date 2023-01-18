Trump says evangelical leaders not endorsing him yet are ‘a sign of disloyalty’





Former President Donald Trump questions the “loyalty” of his former allies in the evangelical community.

Trump, appearing on Real America’s Voice show “The Water Cooler,” was asked about the reluctance of evangelical leaders to lend their support to the former president again.

“I don’t care. It’s a sign of disloyalty,” Trump replied.

“There is great disloyalty in the world of politics, and it’s a sign of disloyalty because no one has ever done more for the ‘right to life’ than Donald Trump.”

Former President Trump (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has touted his presidency’s role in shaping the judicial climate that enabled the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“I put in three Supreme Court justices who all voted, and they got something they’ve been fighting for 64 years or many, many years,” Trump said. “And nobody thought they could win. They won Roe against Wade, they won. They finally won.”

The former president also took the opportunity to attack members of the pro-life movement and the evangelical community who hesitated to support his presidential candidacy in 2024.

Former President Trump arrives for a New Years Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump accused the groups of not “doing what they could have done” in the 2022 midterm elections, as the Republican Party hoped to reclaim both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

However, the GOP walked away from 2022 somewhat disappointed, only managing to win a slim majority in the House.

“And I was kind of disappointed because I thought they could have fought a lot harder in the election, in the 2022 election,” Trump said. “Because, you know, they won, and a lot of them didn’t fight or weren’t really there to fight. And that energized the Democrats. But a lot of people who wanted and fought for years to get it, they weren’t there to protest and do what they could have done.

Former President Trump arrives to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago on November 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

“But with all of that being said, no one has done more for the movement than I have, and that includes the movement of evangelicals and Christians and the right to life movement.”

Timothy Nerozzi is a staff writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and email him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-evangelical-leaders-not-yet-endorsing-him-sign-disloyalty

