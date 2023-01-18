Politics
Turkey asks NATO candidates to ‘deliver your terrorists’ before approving membership (report)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on Monday that he would oppose the NATO bids of NATO candidates Sweden and Finland unless they expelled some 130 “terrorists”.
“We said look, so if you don’t deliver your terrorists to us, we can’t pass it [approval of the NATO application] by parliament anyway,” Erdogan said in comments late Sunday. 130 of these terroristsours.”
The two Nordic countries applied to join the NATO alliance in May after Russia invaded Ukraine and changed the security apparatus in Europe. Turkey immediately expressed reservations about requests for support for Kurdish militants considered by Turkey to be terrorists.
“We are following developments regarding Sweden and Finland, but we do not agree,” Erdogan said in response to official applications. Any nation wishing to join the NATO alliance needs the unanimous support of all 30 member states.
“As long as Tayyip Erdogan is the head of the Republic of Turkey, we absolutely cannot say ‘yes’ to countries that support terrorism entering NATO,” Erdogan told reporters shortly after his first comments.
But Sweden over the past two weeks has said it cannot and will not meet Turkey’s demands, Euronews reported.
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto alleged that Erdogans had renewed his opposition following an incident in Stockholm last week in which Kurdish protesters burned an effigy of the Turkish leader, saying: “This must have been a reaction, I believe, to the events of the last few days. “
Protesters demanded that Erdogan resign “before he ends up hanged in Taksim”, a reference to Istanbul’s main square.
Tensions between Turkey and the Kurdish population remained high following a explosion in a busy Istanbul street market in November 2022 which killed six people and injured 81 others.
Turkish authorities linked the attack to a woman of North Syrian origin and Erdogan authorized airstrikes against the bases of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG), although both groups have denied any involvement in the attack.
Erdogan has even indicated his intention to invade northern Syria to directly attack the groups, although no such invasion has yet taken place.
Experts at the time told Fox News Digital that the invasion would have result from purely political motivations as Erdogan sought to build support ahead of Turkey’s presidential elections scheduled for June 2023.
“The timing of this operation will have been much closer to the next Turkish presidential election, so that they can derive maximum political benefit from it,” said Sinan Ciddi, an expert on Turkish domestic and foreign policy for the Foundation. for the defense of democracies. .
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said separately on Monday his country remained confident it could secure Turkey’s ratification for NATO membership.
