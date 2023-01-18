Politics
Xi Jinping’s Red Numbers of China
Over the past few hours, it has been reported that the Chinese economy has grown to very low levels. Skipping the first year of the pandemic (in 2020 it was 2.2%), it’s the worst performance in decades. Yes, decades. It grew only 3.3%, a mediocre figure considering the impressive rates it has proudly displayed to the world for years. This is a consequence – among other factors – of the global slowdown due to the pandemic but also the failure of local planning to fight the virus. Covid-19 born in this country – in December 2019 in Wuhan– and which has claimed the lives of millions of people around the world.
Xi Jinping imposed from a strict policy he called covid-zero. Fearing that the deaths numbered in the millions, he claimed that no one would be infected with the coronavirus and moved to isolate entire towns under draconian laws. He blindly embraced this strategy which finally, after almost three years, the population completely rejected. I exploded from being locked away with no sense and no solutions for so long. It took too long to get up.
The regime’s political calculations beijing they missed. The the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believed he could keep the citizens under his rule without them speaking out. Until I can’t anymore. The images of the police overwhelmed by the demonstrations have gone around the world. The fury and outrage were uncontrollable.
It was like Xi Backtrack. He should have ordered the relaxation of the rules that made life in China’s big cities impossible and overnight the absurd barriers that had been erected no longer existed. The paradigm shift was brutal. From zero to infinity.
However, he did it without having planned and prepared – in three years! – a structure and a plan that can contain the wave of infections that would be inevitable. Especially since a large part of the elderly population has not received the necessary reinforcements and China refused to receive vaccines manufactured by West which have proven to be much more effective than those of their own manufacture. The regime still forbids them. A senseless pride that kills.
Today, countless numbers of people are dying every day. Reports indicate that every family has its funeral. beijing He says there are 60,000 dead, but the evidence reveals that this number could only be credible if confined to the capital only. The world Health Organization (WHO) has already asked you to submit credible and substantiated statistics. disclose: it will not happen.
In the meantime, another piece of information comes to shake the concerns of the CCP. And headache for his bureaucracy, he says The Economist. The population is aging at an accelerated rate, i.e. more people die than are born. The National Statistics Office said the number of births in 2022 was 9.56 million, while the number of deaths stood at 10.41 million. This gap in 2023 could be even greater due to the lives that will be lost due to covid.
How to read this number? In the economic code. Given the aging of its population, China it is slowly running out of young manpower, its main engine of production. They have spent decades promoting the one-child policy for fear of overcrowding and that there would not be enough food to feed them. This policy was revised in 2016but very few wanted to expand their family: having two children is expensive. Raising three children – as he intends beijing happens like magic from 2021 – is something only for the wealthy.
The United Nations projects that the population of India exceed that of China April 14. On that day, 1,425,775,850 Indian inhabitants will be counted against the 1,411,750,000 Chinese that the regime denounces today. India It is already the fifth largest economy in the world. It is estimated that in a few years it will probably exceed Germany Already Japanese. It will take much longer to reach China.
Maybe it’s time for Xi Jinping reflect on your recent missteps. Before long, he was too menacing. It displayed values very far from what is currently required. And now you’re probably going to need Europe there United States -its main buyers and investors- more than ever. It may be time to review the alliances. and he gives up Vladimir Poutine.
