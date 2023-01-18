Here’s What’s in Ivana Trump’s Will, Which Gets Her $34 Million in Assets





Ivana Trump’s last wishes are now in the public domain, following her death last July. She left the majority of her estate to her children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka and Eric, records show. Ivana left her dog and a $1 million condo to her former nanny and donated her clothes. Loading Something is loading.

After her death in July 2022, Ivana Trump’s $34 million estate was divided among her children, friends and charity.

She will carefully detail everything of value in her life: her dog, her clothes and her multimillion-dollar properties, leaving valuables to a former nanny and recent ex-husband, while her ex-husband most notably, former President Donald Trump, received nothing.

According to probate records reviewed by Insider, Ivana Trump’s last will bequeathed the majority of her personal assets, including her jewelry and all funds from the sale of her fur collection to her children: Donald Trump Jr ., Ivanka Trump and Eric. Asset.

Her remaining clothes were donated to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, the charities recognized in probate records.

As for his multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio, the children of Ivana Trump and Donald Trump have taken over his Upper East Side townhouse, a property in France, and a property in Czech Republic.

A Florida condo owned by the socialite and businesswoman, estimated by Redfin to be worth $1,148,407, was left to the socialite’s friend and former nanny, Dorothy Curry.

Curry, who became a lifelong friend of the Trump family after working as a nanny for the children, was also left to watch over Ivana Trump’s surviving Yorkshire terrier, Tiger Trump. Curry spoke at her funeral last July, alluding to Ivana Trump feeling isolated and in pain.

Notably, although they reconciled and her remains were buried on the property of one of his golf clubs, individually she left nothing to Donald Trump in his last will. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 1990.

Ivana Trump married twice more before her death at 73. Her most recent ex-husband, Rossano Rubicondi, died in 2021, although his will drawn up and notarized in 2019 provided for him to bequeath a property in Saint-Tropez, France.

The couple had an on-again-off-again relationship and married in 2008 before divorcing in 2009 and reconciling shortly after, according to Page Six. They continued dating until 2019, People reported.

According to probate records from Miami-Dade County, Florida, where Ivana claimed permanent residency despite living part-time in New York City, the execution of Ivana’s last wishes was completed in the end of last year.

