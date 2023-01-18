How likely is Boris Johnson to return?

Welcome to the advance edition of Wednesdays from I.

I want to tell you why I’m looking forward to 2023, Boris Johnson says into a slightly wobbly camera. It’s not exactly the professional, well-framed clip of the ex-PM’s previous New Year’s messages, but the overall intent is similar: I’m talking about what the future holds for us, as a leader. He continues: Our post-Covid and post-pandemic UK will finally start to enjoy all our newfound freedoms, extending our lead as the best place on earth to invest, start a business, raise a family or just hang out in the pub which is what I propose to do. That was less than three weeks ago, but already in this freshly hatched year, Mr Johnson is making headlines and sparking fresh rumors of a political comeback. So what is the probability of all this?

The Metropolitan Police chief does not have the power to fire rogue officers, former chief constable Sir Peter Fahy has warned following the David Carrick case. It also comes as I analysis of the latest police misconduct figures shows the number of dismissals across the forces in England and Wales fell from 432 in the year ending March 2021 to 218 in the year s ending in March 2022.

Major business and environmental groups and trade unions are among 60 organizations urging Rishi Sunak to drop his plan to bonfire European laws by the end of the year, describing it as an expensive distraction. They say the rush to remove, retain or reform 4,000 Brussels regulations means there is a risk that crucial protections will be undermined, from paid leave to welfare conditions for the transport of live animals, to controls on the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides, and safeguards for important wildlife and air quality.

The sum of 2 million was mistakenly paid to deceased former health workers by the NHS pension scheme, revealed a government report. A further 2.3 million would have been paid had the error not been spotted during a review by the National Fraud Initiative of Cabinet Offices.

Grant Shapps has ordered officials to find a way to end the scandal of how the UK’s poorest families are being thrown on pre-paid energy meters as people fear they will die in the freeze of this week in the Arctic. Pressure is mounting after an investigation by I revealed that courts have granted 500,000 warrants allowing energy companies to force entry into properties since the last Covid lockdown.

The BBC has issued an apology after its live TV coverage of the FA Cup was interrupted by moans. Gary Lineker, who was hosting the replay at the time, then posted a photo of a cellphone he said was taped to the back of the set.

Can Boris come back? The pros and cons:

Partygate scandal: It seems perverse that the scandal that contributed to his political demise could also be a way for Boris Johnson to return to public life. His allies believe his appearance before the Commons Covid Inquiry and a House of Commons Privileges Committee later this year are the two hurdles he must clear before arranging a comeback. As Is Jane Merrick writes: His upcoming oral testimony before the privileges committee has therefore taken on added importance as to whether he can challenge Mr Sunak and stage a spectacular comeback. And an MP friend of Mr Johnson’s said: There are two things that are absolutely key to how Boris plays him first when it comes to the Covid investigation, he has to get over that hurdle. The second factor will be how Rishi fares in the opinion polls.

Conservative conspiracies and May elections: Rishi Sunaks’ performance in the upcoming local election is key in terms of support within the Conservative Party for Mr Johnson to make any comeback bid. A friend of the former Prime Minister told me: If we have a disaster in the local elections in May, some of the people who got rid of Boris will start fussing again. They got rid of Boris because they were worried about opinion polls. It will be a real poll. They will then start saying it’s time for the P45 and for the general election we need someone who can win. Another Johnson supporter told me: I honestly believe Boris will be back and [well have] another snap election in the fall. The workers also seem to be prepared for this eventuality. I understand that Sir Keirs’ office is already playing a war game over a possible return to power by Mr Johnson before the next election.

Memoirs: News that Mr Johnson is set to write a book about his time as Prime Minister (in a deal rumored to be worth millions) has already fueled lots of fun. But it can also be a signal that he won’t be seeking election, given that he may now be linked to writing a book (although that won’t stop him from being an MP). The other question is of course whether Mr Johnson can afford the role of Prime Minister. Not personally, so much, but financially. The supply of books, not to mention the many lucrative word events and more favors hes taken, can now put this to bed. An ally of Mr Johnson said: I think there is never anything certain with Boris. Whether he returns or not, the memoirs will earn him a lot of money and help give him the financial security he needs.

Boris Johnson is likely to receive a seven-figure sum for writing his political memoir (Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty)

Italy’s most wanted mob boss who once claimed to have filled a graveyard all by himself has been arrested after three decades as a fugitive. Matteo Messina Denaro was captured at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed condition, police say.

Potential jurors in a civil lawsuit against Elon Musk have revealed how they feel about the Tesla boss in a questionnaire asking if they could be unbiased. One said he was off his rocker, one said he was a smart and successful pioneer while another said he wasn’t very likeable. When the judge asked her if that meant she wouldn’t be impartial to him, the woman replied: A lot of people aren’t necessarily nice people. sometimes I don’t love my husband.

Greta Thunberg was swept away and held by German police after joining a demonstration against the expansion of a coal mine. The 20-year-old has backed protests against the demolition of Ltzerath, to make way for an expanded mine, which critics say will block global warming emissions for years to come.

The world’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, is dead 118 years in his nursing home in Toulon. Randon, known as Sister André, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still ten years away.

The oldest runestone in the world with inscriptions dating back 2000 years has been discovered in Norway, say archaeologists. The runic script on the sandstone block may be the earliest example of recorded words being written in Scandinavia.

growing calls for better pay and condition negotiations as nurses go on strike again.

I am a former firefighter who was diagnosed with cancer, I wish I had known the risks. Government and fire chiefs need to regain control so they don’t lose their lives unnecessarily, writes Kerry Baigent.

Media-hungry union leaders are terrible ambassadors for striking teachersargues Esther Walker.

The trans rights war is a symptom of what we’ve become as a nation: tribal, disconnected and terrified. We are now where the men in power would like us to be, says Patrick Strudwick.

There is little appreciation for the realities faced by trans people, writes Patrick Strudwick (Photo: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

At the heart of the battle for press freedom: Restrictions on the information journalists are allowed to publish are mounting in the UK courts and parliament. Reporting by Rob Hastings.

The government says it wants to protect the rights of journalists, but many figures fear the Bill of Rights and National Security Bill will lead to more limits (Illustration: i Design Team)

Sick, shocked and depressed: Afghan refugees in Spain living in misery months after escaping the Taliban. A family who escaped imminent death in Afghanistan hoped to start a normal life in Spain, but their lives are miserable and nothing has improved since their arrival, reports Graham Keeley.

People wait to receive food rations in Kabul, Afghanistan. A family was left in limbo in Spain after fleeing Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in 2021 (Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

James Anderson: I can play the next Ashes in Australia at 42 if I take care of myself and keep playing well. The 40-year-old speaks Is Chris Stocks on giving Australia another chance, Ben Stokes amazing captaincy credentials and his BBC Tailenders podcast.

Anderson has no plans to retire from cricket just yet (Picture: Getty)

It’s a story that looks like a great detective novel. Madonna, a lost work of art, an eagle-eyed magazine reader and a French civil servant desperate to fill in the missing pieces. Amiens mayor Brigitte Four has taken to social media for Madonna after it emerged she may own a version of the Jrme-Martin Langlois oil painting Diana and Endymion which had previously been feared to be lost or destroyed during the First World War. The revelations surfaced after an eagle-eyed art historian spotted the work, commissioned in the 1820s by Louis XVIII, in the background of a 2015 photo shoot the star made for Paris Match magazine. Madonna reportedly purchased an identical painting for $1.3 million at a 1989 auction at Sothebys in New York. At the time considered a copy, Le Figaro quotes experts who believe that it would actually be an original. life is a mystery