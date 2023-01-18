Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells colleagues to avoid ‘unnecessary remarks’ on any film amid calls to boycott Pathaan





According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a harsh diktat to his party colleagues over remarks on films in the public domain. His post comes days after some BJP leaders protested Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan and called it a publicity stunt. The Prime Minister said this during the recent National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi. The BJP national executive meeting was held at the party headquarters on January 16-17. According to a PTI report, the prime minister asked his party colleagues to refrain from commenting on any film. “We work hard day and night, then some of us make pointless comments on a movie, and then it goes to TV news. We should refrain from making such unnecessary comments,” the media quoted the prime minister as saying at the meeting. Although Prime Minister Modi did not specify any films in his statement, it comes days after several of his party colleagues railed against Shah Rukh’s Pathaan. The film faced several boycott calls online, which also found support from several BJP leaders, including Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra. Narottam Mishra, a Madhya Pradesh government minister, has raised objections to the song from the film Besharam Rang, furious over the use of saffron swimsuits and some “reprehensible” scenes in the song. He threatened that the film would not be released in MP if the offending shots were not deleted. A few days later, Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam asked the makers of Pathaan if the film was a ploy to get ‘cheap publicity’. He also said that the government of Maharashtra will not allow the release of any film that insults Hindutva sentiments. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a spy thriller that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, which marks Shah Rukh’s return to leading roles after four years, is released on January 25.

