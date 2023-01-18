Pakistan’s NA chairman accepts resignation of 34 MPs from Imran Khan’s party





Image source: AP/FILE Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Shock for Imran Khan: A day after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted that he would propose a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly, in a surprise move the country’s president on Tuesday accepted the resignation of 34 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers. Earlier in April last year, at least 123 lawmakers from ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party decided to quit parliament immediately after he was removed from power in a vote of no confidence.

However, President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of just 11 of them in July while insisting that the remaining lawmakers would be called individually for verification.

In an unexpected move, he accepted 35 other resignations, including 34 from the Khans party and one from Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of the Muslim Awami League – an ally of Khan. They have also been denotified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP in its notification said the lawmakers have been denotified with immediate effect.

Unexpected move for Imran Khan

The development came a day after Khan, 70, hinted he should return to the National Assembly to consult with the Treasury benches on a provisional setup to be installed after the lower house of parliament is dissolved.

The ruling alliance had welcomed Khan’s announcement, but the acceptance of the resignations showed that the government wanted to reduce the strength of the PTI in the lower house, as Khan had also threatened to test Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a vote of defiance.

Zulfi Bukhari of PTI in his reaction said the speaker claimed he could not accept the resignations collectively but acted differently. “Imran Khan is thinking of re-entering the National Assembly to seek a vote of no confidence against Shehbaz Sharif. Within minutes there is massive acceptance,” he said.

The Senior Chief of PTI thanked the speaker

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said he was grateful to the speaker but should also accept the resignations of the remaining lawmakers. The acceptance of the resignation has further heightened the political polarization in the country that began after Khan was ousted from power last year.

Khan has dissolved the Punjab assembly and is in the process of dissolving the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly of the two provinces where his party was in power.

Khan has been pushing for a snap election since he was removed from power, but so far the government has dodged its efforts by insisting that the current parliament will complete its term which ends in August this year.

