West must heed Modi’s warning about the emergence of a global South

2023 is shaping up to be a year when India will play an increasingly important role in international relations. Not only is its population expected to surpass that of China in the coming months and expected to be 50% larger than its neighbors by the 2060s, but the country holds the G20 presidency and passes the first days of January. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to take a militant approach to the role.

Last week, for example, he spoke to 120 countries and told them that the countries of the South should do nothing less than create a new world order. We, the countries of the South, have the greatest stakes for the future. Three quarters of humanity live in our countries, he said at the opening of the Voice of Global South Summit 2023 in New Delhi. We should also have an equivalent voice. Therefore, as the eight-decade-old model of global governance slowly changes, we should try to shape the emerging order.

Most of the global challenges were not created by the countries of the South. But they affect us more, he continued. We have seen it in the impacts of the Covid pandemic, climate change, terrorism and even the conflict in Ukraine. Nor does the search for solutions take into account our role or our voice.

It is hard to disagree with Mr. Modi. The P5, or permanent members of the UN Security Council, remain the US, Russia, China and, increasingly unjustifiably, the UK and France. There is no official rule that the head of the World Bank must always be an American and the managing director of the IMF a European, and yet this cozy sharing of the highest posts seems set in stone.

The current world order is still very, very deeply Western, as Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar has said, adding that Europe needs to get out of the mentality that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems. , but the problems of the world are not the problems of Europe”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hosted a US-India Dialogue on Higher Education in Washington last April. AFP

If drastic reform doesn’t happen soon, Modis’ idea of ​​a new world order won’t seem fanciful

Both men should find a receptive audience. I wrote in these pages last August that a new de facto Non-Aligned Movement is gradually taking shape, not as an organization as such, but in the way figures like Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan make it clear that they do not wish to take sides, either for or against the United States, Russia, China or anyone else. Outgoing Chatham Houses director Robin Niblett said what he called the Neo-Non-Aligned made up the largest group of countries in the world today.

It is perhaps they, he says, who set the tone today. This is closer to the call of Mr. Modis. Although the old Non-Aligned Movement saw the height of its founding giants, the Indian Jawaharlal Nehru, the Ghanaian Kwame Nkrumah, the Indonesian Sukarno, the Egyptian Gamal Abdel Nasser and the Yugoslav Josip Broz Tito, it was best known for his efforts to stay out of the cold. War than to shape global geopolitics.

That’s what former US State Department official Anne-Marie Slaughter meant in an interview last year when she stressed the enormous importance of the Global South’s response to the war in Ukraine. This is not the Non-Aligned Movement of the 20th century. It is a group of major powers such as India, Brazil, South Africa, the Association of Southeast Asian Countries who are saying: This is no longer our war, and what worries really, these are our own regional conflicts.

Ms Slaughter, president of the New America think tank, pointed out that countries in the South are already acting more forcefully than the old non-aligned movement was, even though it is a fact that Western countries are not have not taken into account. correctly, since most still work under the illusion that the world is united in a struggle against autocracy.

Leaders of the G7 group of nations met at Schloss Elmau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany last year. Getty Images

But what Mr Modi is urging countries in the South to do is far more ambitious. Some might say bold. Does he really expect a group of experts, perhaps centered around his recently announced Global South Center of Excellence, to come up with alternatives to the UN, or that the Asian Investment Bank to infrastructure replaces the IMF and the World Bank? (Probably not, since the AIIB is a Chinese project.)

Not yet. He proposes a Global Forum of Young Diplomats from the South to connect young officers to our foreign ministries, which could potentially be very effective in shaping a common consciousness in the decades to come. For now, he calls for fundamental reform of organizations, including the UN Security Council, the World Bank and the IMF.

Perhaps Mr Modi should ask for something more, because people have been calling for reforms of these organizations for years, to no avail. In a new test, Foreign Police magazines Ravi Agrawal writes: The non-Western world, the long ignored Global South or the Remnant as it is often called, is making its voice heard. These parts of the planet, younger and faster growing than the West but also more vulnerable to climate change, are becoming increasingly powerful and assertive actors in global politics. Western policy makers and businesses will have to adapt.

So far they have been slow to do so, when not in outright denial of changing realities. If fundamental and drastic reform does not take place soon, then Mr. Modis’ idea that the global South will shape a new world order will not seem at all fanciful. Especially not if by 2050, according to one projection, the top five global economies are China, India, Indonesia and Brazil, plus the United States. Defending the world order of the 20th century will then be indefensible. Changing to accommodate the Remnant is in the West’s interest if it is not to be left behind when the Remnant rule the world.

Published: January 18, 2023, 05:00