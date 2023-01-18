Grant Shapps reveals why he removed Boris Johnson from an airbrushed photo





Grant Shapps has apologized after inadvertently removing Boris Johnson from a photo on social media. The Business Secretary has been accused of removing the ex-Prime Minister with the snap of his fingers with the Virgin Orbit plane taken over in June 2022, and displayed again before it launched from Cornwall. In the now-deleted tweet, Shapps wrote: The UK Government is delighted to support the FIRST satellite launch on European soil. Take-off scheduled for Monday at Spaceport Cornwall, Newquay. However, there were actually four people in the original image instead of the three in the older version of Transport Secretaries and the post was later removed. Register for our free weekly Indy100 newsletter Now Shapps has opened up about the embarrassing incident, joking that he told his team to do Johnson’s hair, not airbrush. I think it’s appropriate if I start with the apology. I saw that I had inadvertently deleted it from a photo on Twitter last week, Shapps said during a speech in the Commons. I think my team was confused. I simply told the team that he needed a hair brush, not an air brush. No one has done more to advance space than [Johnson] as Prime Minister and although this launch was not a success last week, it is the start of a very important new sector in this country. The Minister added: On his point on small modular reactors, he is quite right, we will be announcing very soon the creation of Great British Nuclear and small modular reactors, Rolls-Royce and others, play a surprisingly important role in this nuclear mix which will recover up to 25% of our nuclear energy. Johnson can be seen laughing on the benches behind Shapps in a video posted to social media. The Virgin Orbit launch was meant to be a demonstration of the UK’s plan to be a space nation of the future, launching unprecedented rockets and satellites into orbit. However, last week’s launch attempt ended in failure after suffering an anomaly during flight. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

