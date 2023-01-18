Biden half right on eastern Mediterranean arms sales





JThe Biden administration is reportedly asking Congress to approve a $20 billion sale of F-16s to Turkey, coupled with a separate sale of F-35 fighters to Greece. The White House is half right: Greece should get the next generation of joint strike fighters, but Turkey still doesn’t deserve new F-16s. President Joe Biden came into office promising neither to appease President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor to quell his temper tantrums. While President Barack Obama called Erdogan one of his most loyal friends and President Donald Trump called himself a “big fan” of the Turkish strongman, Biden waited more than three months to call his Turkish counterpart. AMERICAN HISTORY, THE GOOD AND THE BAD, IS ALWAYS WORTH CELEBRATE

Soon, however, Bidens’ national security team began to cut corners and backtrack on their promises. Erdogan was furious that Congress rejected an F-35 sale to Turkey after Erdogan bought the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system, a move that undermined the security of NATO in general and the F- 35 in particular. Rather than hold Erdogan accountable for his actions, Biden has sought to assuage Erdogan’s grievances by supplying him with upgraded F-16s. Here is the problem: rather than strengthening peace, any increase in the Turkish Air Force will undermine regional security. Turkey sees the war in Ukraine as an opportunity for profit, not a fight for freedom. Today, Erdogan uses his air force not to patrol the Black Sea, but to bomb Kurdish villages in Iraq and Syria. Turkish F-16s continue to harass Yazidis seeking to recover from the trauma of Islamic State. Erdogan has also deployed F-16s to Azerbaijan, which openly threaten to invade Armenia. F-16 overflights of Greece’s Aegean islands have become a daily occurrence, sparking fears in the region that they are part of a dry run for an invasion. Giving Turkey F-16s makes about as much strategic sense as giving Russia missiles to strike Ukraine or supplying Hezbollah with suicide vests. What makes the White House’s latest proposal different is that Bidens’ team wants to overcome congressional opposition both by offering Greece a qualitative military advantage and by tying the sale to Turkey, abandoning its objection to Finland and Sweden joining NATO. Finland and Sweden could increase NATO capabilities. Their entry into NATO would also symbolize the unity of Europe. However, rewarding Turkish extortion and encouraging future Erdogan blackmail would outweigh any gain they might bring to the alliance. Congress should go ahead with the sale of F-35s to Greece, but it should condition any new F-16 or upgrade package for Turkey on certain conditions: the end of the Turkish occupation of Cyprus , a withdrawal of Turkish forces from Iraq and northern Syria, the end of overflights of the Greek islands and the lifting of the blockade against Armenia. Unless there is a change in Erdogan’s behavior, caution dictates that the Turkish component of arms sales and NATO expansion wait until there is regime change in Turkey. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT AMERICA’S RESTORATION

Michael Rubin (

@mrubin1971

) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner Confidential Beltway. He is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

