President Joko Widodo admits serious human rights violations in the past, Arteria: Court of Human Rights or Reconciliation





Gunem.id – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has acknowledged that there have been 12 (twelve) gross violations of human rights in the past that occurred in Indonesia. Regarding President Joko Widodo’s acknowledgment of the existence of gross human rights violations, Indonesian Parliament Member of Commission III Arteria Dahlan expressed his appreciation. Arteria Dahlan hopes that all relevant ministries and institutions will concretely follow up the president’s position on gross human rights violations in the past. Also Read: Korlantas Polri Begins to Prepare to Anticipate Traffic Density for Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Homecomings and Return Flows Arteria indicated that in principle, Commission III of the DPR RI respects and appreciates the attitude of the President, Joko Widodo, who wanted to enter a more serious field with regard to 12 cases of gross violations of human rights. in the past. “In the not too distant future, the Attorney General’s office and friends of the LPSK as well as relevant stakeholders will be summoned to respond and at the same time monitor the attitude of the President of the Republic of Indonesia.” This was stated by Arteria at Nusantara II Building, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Gunem.id of the page DPR RI. Also Read: Switching to Boxing Adult Film Star Elle Brooke Wins First Two Fights Arteria believes that the implications of President Joko Widodo’s position will not be straightforward. Because, if it is true that it is a flagrant violation of human rights, the consequence is that there must be a court of human rights. If not, it is important to ask whether it can be resolved through reconciliation. “We really ask all relevant ministries and institutions to work in the same team meeting. As far as possible, do an optimal job in the context of resolving gross human rights violations themselves. Hopefully this will be handled wisely (and) cautiously,” the politician from the PDI-Struggle faction of the RPD RI said,

