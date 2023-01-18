Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on BJP workers to give ‘every ounce of hard work’ to the nation
With just 400 days to go until the next parliamentary elections in 2024, as he attempts a hat-trick, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 took on a statesman-like persona and urged Karyakartas to give every ounce of your hard work to serve the people and the nation.
You have to create history… he said.
He has mainly made it his business to reach out to tribals, people in the North East region as well as religious minorities, Christians and Muslims, and Sikhs outside of Punjab.
The Prime Minister said that until the marginalized sections are mainstreamed, Indias Development Yatra will not be complete.
…. even a community that does not vote for the BJP should also have confidence in the governance model and be assured that their concerns will not go unaddressed…. That’s what the prime minister pointed out, a source said.
In his address to the BJP National Executive, which has been a forerunner in preparing parties for assembly polls in nine states of India in 2023, the Prime Minister urged party workers to conduct BJP Se Jodo Abhiyaan (Connection with the BJP campaign).
As we have tried to eliminate gender inequality throughBeti Bachao Beti Padhao, in the same way that we must listen to the call of our mother Earth, he said of climate change issues. He spoke about the harmful effects of fertilizers and chemicals. He called on BJP workers to work together to inform farmers and raise awareness about alternatives such as natural and chemical-free farming.
India is currently in its best time (Sarvottam Kaal), he said and argued that we should devote ourselves to its development.
Prime Minister Modi has said the BJP is no longer a political party since it became a social movement. Every moment of your life and every ounce of your hard work should be dedicated to serving the people, the prime minister said on the final day of the two-day national executive meeting.
BJP National Chairman JP Nadda has been granted a term extension until the end of Lok Sabha polls, and he would be party leader until June 2024.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying: BJP workers must relate to all sections of society with sensitivity. If there is a deficiency, then it must be corrected. But in doing all of this, don’t care about the votes, whether someone votes or not, if we work for the people, they will come.
North East leaders told the Organizer that the Prime Minister has also urged BJP Karyakartas in major metros to engage more with religious minorities, especially tribals, workers or students in the North East . Party workers were also invited to visit churches.
Modi reportedly said that some minorities or Muslims vote for us or not. The saffron party should reach out to educated Muslims. He particularly mentioned the duties of the party workers towards the Pasmanda and Bohra Muslims who are backward in their communities.
…. there are also good people in the Muslim community, and we must reach out to them, the Prime Minister said. He suggested that Karyakartas could enlist the help of popular Shaayars (poets) to connect with Muslim voters.
The PM’s address was inspiring; he gave direction and showed the way for the future. Prime Minister said Amrit Kaal should be transformed into Kartavya Kaal (time of duty) only then will the country move towards progress, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis has said.
The prime minister said party workers, especially in poll-linked states, should get to work and not be complacent. The work they usually do to ensure policy implementation and the scope of benefits should be done well before prospecting begins.
This will allow them to connect with the people in a non-political way, a party insider said. We have 400 days (until the Lok Sabha elections) and we must do everything in the service of the people. We have to create history, said Fadnavis quoting the prime minister.
