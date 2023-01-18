Prior to Pathaan’s release, Modi’s advice to BJP; Thoughts on Sufism

Amid controversy raging over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film Pathaan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly advised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to refrain from making unnecessary remarks about the films.

The advice was given during the BJP national executive meeting held on January 16-17 in New Delhi. A few outlets said their sources quoting Prime Minister Modi allegedly said that some people were making statements about a movie “which is on TV and in the media all day. The Prime Minister has asked party workers to avoid making make such remarks.

Modis’ statement comes at a time when Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan, which landed in soup on saffron suits, is set to be released on January 25. The controversy was sparked after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the Besharam Rang song, saying it hurt the religious feelings of the Hindu community. Mishra said the way the colors saffron and green were used” in the costumes used in the song is reprehensible.

Objection to Bihar

Another BJP leader in Bihar, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachau, threatened to block the film’s release. It was a dirty effort by the makers of the film to weaken the country’s Sanatan culture. The saffron color is a symbol of Sanatan culture,” Bachau said.

The sun is saffron in color and the color of fire is also saffron. It is a symbol of sacrifice. The filmmakers described saffron as a Besharam color (shamelessly), which is extremely unfortunate and reprehensible. The heroine’s short dress is a show of vulgarity. This is the reason why the majority of compatriots are demanding to boycott the film,” he added.

Reacting to the objections, JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha said that no political party owns the copyright to any particular color and that the BJP is unnecessarily creating controversy.

Objection in Maharashtra

Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam also said the filmmakers should clarify their position on the raging debate. He added that the state would not screen any film or soap opera insulting Hindutva.

He also asked the filmmakers if the film was a ploy to get cheap publicity “or if there was a conspiracy behind their decision. The BJP leader said: “Several Hindu organizations and even voices on social media have voiced criticism. Isn’t it the moral responsibility of the creators to make their position clear rather than remain silent on the issue? Is this an attempt to cheap publicity and is there a conspiracy?”

Ram Kadam added that since the state of Maharashtra has a BJP government that follows Hindutva ideals, the government will not allow any movie or soap opera that insults Hindutva emotions to be aired.

Objection in Uttar Pradesh

BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh have demanded that the Yogi Adityanath government ban Pathaan in the state and take tough action against the makers. The vulgarity with the color saffron was committed in a song in the film and it is an insult to the Hindu community and the Sanatan culture. Therefore, we have expressed our concern,” BJP leader Rajesh Kesarwani said.

Objection to Chandigarh

A Chandigarh-based right-wing organization in December urged the local government to ban the showing of Pathaan and brought criminal charges against its creators over the song Besharam Rang.

We have filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Chandigarh, requesting a complete ban on the upcoming Pathaan film in Chandigarh. The release of this film will hurt religious feelings, the feelings of a particular community, Vijay Singh Bhardwaj, chairman of the Anterrashtriya Hindu Parishad, was quoted by Indian Express.

In the song released from this film, the makers of this film insulted the color saffron, which is sacred to the Hindu community. We have chosen to submit our complaint to the DC because the maintenance of public order is their responsibility. We planned to organize protests against the film and the song, Bhardwaj said. He said similar complaints were being filed in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Pathaan Obtains UA Certificate from CBFC

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to business analyst Taran Adarsh, the film received its certificate on January 2, 2023. The running time of the film is 146.16 minutes which is 2 hours and 26 minutes.

Reports on several entertainment portals said that CBFC also demanded more than 10 cuts from Pathaan. Requested cuts also include Deepika Padukones’ saffron bikini, which sparked several controversies. Other than that, the council reportedly demanded that the word RAW be removed from the film. According to reports, CBFC also asked the creators of Pathaan to change some dialogue in the film.

Message from PM Modis to reach out to minorities

During the national executive meeting, Prime Minister Modi also called on BJP members to reach out to all sections of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and to work for them without electoral considerations.

Press Agency PTI quoted his sources as saying that in this context, Modi suggested party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as films as they put the party’s development agenda on the back burner.

Various party members who were part of the audience said the PM praised Sufism and also asked them to meet professionals from different backgrounds and visit places like universities and churches to connect. with them.

The Prime Minister said India’s best era is coming and the party should devote itself to the development of the country and transform amrit kaal, “the period of 25 years until 2047, into kartavya kaal” (era of homework) .

