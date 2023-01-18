Modis’ China policy is a failure

Last November, for the first time since the Galwan clashes, the two leaders met again, this time in Bali, Indonesia, as India assumed the G-20 chairmanship. A few weeks after their handshake, Chinese troops carried out another offensive this time to take up a mountain post in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh that China claims as its own.

Five years later, in October 2019, Modi gave Xi a round 7th century temples at Mamallapuram in southern India. The idea was to convey that India, like China, was an ancient civilization and therefore equal to its Asian neighbor, even if it was not yet economically or militarily at par. (China’s GDP at $18 trillion is six times India, and its $200 billion defense spending is more than thrice larger.) But eight months later, Chinese troops entered Galwan in Ladakh and killed 20 Indian soldiers with studded clubs. There have been four Chinese deaths.

In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down a red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Modis’ home state of Gujarat, hoping to establish a relationship with the Chinese premier and throw the groundwork for resolving their country’s vexatious border dispute in the Himalayas. But as they walked along the banks of the Sabarmati River and chatted on the veranda of the Mahatma Gandhis activist ashram, Indian media reported on a new Chinese incursion into the mountainous region of Ladakh. Hundreds of Chinese soldiers stared at their Indian counterparts as they insisted on building a road inside Indian-administered territory. The dead end only ended after 16 tense days.

Modis’ many attempts to woo Xi, whether through evocations of hospitality, history or global statesmanship, have done little to stem growing claims. China’s most assertive lines along its 2,100-mile border with India. This deterioration in bilateral relations represents a political problem for Modi, who has sold himself to the Indian people as a strong, ruthless leader on issues of territorial integrity and national security. Yet he presided over a loss of men and would also have landed at the Chinese.

But India-China relations also represent a clear political failure for Modi. New Delhi has limited options against a militarily and economically superior Beijing, but experts say the China policy chosen by Modis has been too cautious and passive to have ever realistically deterred Xi and is being exploited by the Chinese. Modis’ apparent fear of engaging in a military confrontation that would tarnish his image as a strongman at home has exacerbated the problem.

The Chinese do what they want, but India’s keeping things secret allows China to take advantage, said Jabin Jacob, China expert and associate professor in the department of international relations at Shiv Nadar University. , asked about the refusal of the Indian government to discuss the latest Chinese incursion into the Indian Parliament. Limited discussion means limited criticism. When there is no pressure on the Indian government to respond to Chinese provocation, then it can continue provoking.

Modis’ cautious approach to China was informed, in part, by a genuine concern to step up a foray into full-fledged war. Some experts say China needs to be managed in a way that ensures skirmishes remain limited to parts of the border and don’t lead to a bigger confrontation. In light of India’s defeat in a border war with China in the 1960s, they now advise caution. They also urge restraint in deepening ties with the United States to avoid appearing to gang up on China or otherwise join the broader struggle for global dominance between Washington and Beijing. Some experts say India must also guard against a possible future improvement in US-China relations.

Happymon Jacob, another China expert and associate professor of diplomacy and disarmament at Jawaharlal Nehru Universitys School of International Studies, said the Indian business community had pleaded with the government to be careful and not fight China. . The business community is putting pressure on the Indian government. They say they want Chinese products, he said. Just go to the Ministry of [Industry and Information Technology] or the railroads, and they say, wait a minute. Where are we going to get our equipment from?

But other experts say the benefits of Modis’s caution are overstated because China doesn’t want full-scale conflict either. And they may have invited further Chinese aggression by pointing out India’s own weakness. What is indisputable is that Chinese incursions have continued unabated during Modis’ tenure. If Modi doesn’t respond proportionately soon, two experts say Foreign Policethen he runs the risk of losing more territory to an increasingly assertive China under Xi.

We saw that when the Indian army occupied Kailash Range from where the Indians could see a Chinese garrison, the moment we did that the Chinese came to the negotiating table, said Jacob, the expert from Shiv Nadar University. They refused to do so at first. It was months after Galwan. When the Indian military is proactive, we can get the Chinese to behave. We must not think that China wants a full-scale conflict. We should opt for a similar answer on the actual control line [LAC]then the Chinese would retreat.

University expert Jawaharlal Nehru agreed and said a calibrated border escalation was not a bad idea. The Chinese occupy the Indian side of the ALC, he said. India should do it on its side. A little test is not useless. Do a quid pro quo and don’t just talk. We’ve been talking for more than two years.

Yet to the extent that Modi has organized a response to China’s incursions, it has been through economic policy. His government has encouraged domestic companies to seek alternatives to Chinese imports, and Modi has also accelerated the construction of critical infrastructure on the Indian side of the LAC. In terms of military policy, India has recently increased its defense spending and joined an anti-China alliance called Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad) withthe United States, Australia and Japan who all intend to contain Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

But many experts think these answers are too timid. At India’s current pace, to drastically reduce Chinese imports and match Chinese military spending, India would need a considerable amount of time, probably measured in decades, not years. And some experts say joining the Quad, a non-military alliance, was a half measure that would not solve India’s current problems with China. To appease Beijing, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has already insisted that the Quad is not an Asian NATO. [The Quad] must be a military alliance or it doesn’t make sense, said University professor Shiv Nadar.

Daniel Markey, senior adviser on South Asia at the U.S. Institute for Peace, said Foreign Police that the United States could help India much more than it does with Ukraine in the event of a war with China, but only if India asked for it. India does not have the confidence it can count on the United States. It puzzles us, but we try to explain it to ourselves as a historical hangover of Indian perceptions about our past partners, he said, referring to Washington’s traditional ties to the arch-enemy of the United States. India, Pakistan.

In the short term, the main question is whether India has sufficient surveillance capabilities to anticipate Chinese movements. My concern is that the answer is no, and I think the United States could be more helpful in this area. Of course, everything should be done discreetly, Markey added.

Dealing with China is a minefield for any Indian leader, and Modi has already been humiliated. For now, he has stopped trying to charm Xi. It remains to be seen whether he is ready to draw further lessons from his political failures.