Explainer: What’s at stake in Turkey as Erdogan faces major election challenge

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is aiming to extend his 20-year rule in elections that will not only decide who rules Turkey, but also how it is governed, where its economy is heading and what role it can play in easing conflicts in Ukraine. and in the Middle East.

Presidential and parliamentary elections, due to be held by June, mark the biggest political challenge yet for Erdogan, who has championed religious piety, military-backed diplomacy and low interest rates.

If he loses, his opponents promise radical change.

What are the stakes of this election for Turkey…

The most powerful leader since Mustafa Kemal Atatürk founded the modern Turkish republic a century ago, Erdogan and his

The Islamist-based AK Party has distanced Turkey from Atatürk’s secular plan.

Erdogan has also centralized power around an executive presidency, based in a 1,000-room palace on the outskirts of Ankara,

which defines policy on economic, security, internal and international affairs of Turkey.

Critics say his government has muzzled dissent, eroded rights and placed the justice system under its sway – a charge denied by officials who say he has shielded citizens from unique security threats, including an attempted coup in 2016.

Economists say his calls for low interest rates pushed inflation to a 24-year high of 85% last year, and the lira fell to a tenth of its value against the dollar over the course of the year. of the last decade.

Opposition parties pledged to restore central bank independence, bring back parliamentary government and introduce a new constitution enshrining the rule of law.

…and the rest of the world?

Under Erdogan, Turkey deployed its military might in the Middle East and beyond by launching four incursions into Syria, leading an offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq and sending military support to Libya and Azerbaijan.

Turkey has also experienced a series of diplomatic clashes with regional powers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, as

as well as a standoff with Greece and Cyprus over the eastern Mediterranean maritime borders, until it changed course two years ago and sought to move closer to some of its rivals.

Erdogan’s purchase of Russian air defenses has triggered US arms industry sanctions on Ankara, while his proximity to

President Vladimir Putin has led critics to question Turkey’s commitment to NATO’s western defense alliance. Ankaras

objections to Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership applications have also caused tension.

However, Turkey has also brokered a deal for Ukrainian wheat exports, highlighting the potential role Erdogan has played in

efforts to end the war in Ukraine. It’s unclear whether a successor would enjoy the same profile he created on the world stage —

a point he is likely to stress in the election campaign.

Could the economy bring down Erdogan?

While the first of Erdogan’s two decades in office was marked by booming economic growth, the past 10 years have seen a decline in prosperity that has hurt his popularity with voters.

His AK party is still the strongest party and is likely to remain a potent force in parliament, but opinion polls show Erdogan trailing some potential opposition presidential candidates.

Knowing that the rising cost of living threatens his re-election prospects, Erdogan announced a doubling of the minimum wage in a package of measures that will also allow more than 2 million workers to take early retirement.

What does the opposition promise?

The two main opposition parties, the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the centre-right nationalist IYI Party, have allied themselves with four smaller parties under a platform that would reverse many of Erdogan’s signature policies .

They pledged to restore central bank independence and reverse Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies. They

would also dismantle its executive presidency in favor of the old parliamentary system and return Syrian refugees.

Erdogan has supported failed efforts to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, while taking in more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees who have become increasingly unwanted due to economic difficulties in Turkey.

He recently echoed opposition calls for rapprochement with Damascus and spoke of the return of some refugees, although neither the president nor the opposition explained how this could be done safely.

What stops the opposition?

The six-party alliance is seeking to forge a united platform but has yet to agree on a candidate to challenge Erdogan for the presidency.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu is seen as a lackluster activist. Another candidate, the CHP mayor of Istanbul, was sentenced to prison and given a political ban in December for insulting election officials – a conviction he disputes.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s highest court is hearing a case to shut down the third-largest parliamentary party, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), and has frozen some of its accounts. Former HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas has been in jail since 2016 for insulting the president.

Once the campaign is launched, opposition parties may find it more difficult to get their message across. During the 2018 presidential election, they struggled to gain airtime on Turkish TV channels, which are mostly strongly supportive of Erdogan.

What happens next?

Although the election deadline is mid-June, the Erdogans party has said it could be brought forward.

The choice of the candidate by the opposition alliances could be the key to their chances of victory, but other factors will come into play, in particular the prospects for controlling inflation.

Erdogan raised the possibility of a summit with the Syrian Assad, a possible first step in discussions on the future of the refugees. At the same time, Ankara has warned for months that it is preparing for a new offensive in northern Syria targeting Kurdish fighters, which could boost Erdogan’s ratings.

