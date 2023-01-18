Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka, Maharashtra on January 19; will lay the first stone, inaugurate development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 10,800 crore in Karnataka and Rs 38,800 crore in Maharashtra during his visit to the two states on Thursday, his office said. . In Yadgiri district, Karnataka, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects related to irrigation and drinking water, as well as a national highway development project, a source said. statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

Modi will also distribute title deeds in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district to eligible beneficiaries from newly declared income villages and lay the foundation stone for a national highway project, he said.

Around 5 p.m., he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development initiatives in Mumbai. It will also inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and undertake a metro ride, according to the statement.

In an effort that will be another step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households, the foundation stone of the multi- Yadgir villages under the Jal Jeevan mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri district, Karnataka, the statement said.

A 117 MLD wastewater treatment plant will be built as part of the project. The project, which costs more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 million households in over 700 rural dwellings and three towns in Yadgiri district, he said.

During the program, Modi will also inaugurate the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Upgrading and Upgrading Project (NLBC-ERM). The project, with a canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 hectares of command area lake.

The project will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages in Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is around Rs 4,700 crore, according to the release. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 65.5 km stretch of the NH-150C. This six-lane Greenfield road project is part of the Surat–Chennai highway. It is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 2,000 crore. It will also lay the foundation stone for the 71 km stretch of the NH-150C which is also part of the Surat-Chennai highway. It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,100 crore.

The Surat-Chennai highway will pass through six states namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1,600 km to 1,270 km.

In line with Modi’s vision of 100% saturation of government programs, around 1,475 unregistered dwellings have been declared as new income villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura.

At Malkhed village in Kalaburagi district, Modi will distribute title deeds to eligible beneficiaries from these newly declared income villages.

In Mumbai, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore.

In line with its aim to provide seamless urban mobility, Modi will dedicate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 to the nation, constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,600 crore, the statement said.

Metro Line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (Yellow Line) is approximately 18.6 km while Metro Line 7 connecting Andheri E to Dahisar E (Red Line) is approximately 16.5 km.

The first stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015. The Prime Minister will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the joint national mobility card (Mumbai 1).

The app will make getting around easier, can be displayed at subway station entrance doors, and supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI. The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in the metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of public transport, including local trains and buses.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for seven sewage treatment plants, which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore.

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Modi will inaugurate 20 ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’, the statement said.

This new initiative provides essential medical services such as check-ups, medications, investigations and diagnostics completely free of charge, he said.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai – the 360-bed Bhandup Municipal Multi-Specialty Hospital, the 306-bed Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and the 152-bed Oshiwara Maternity Hospital.

Modi will initiate the road concreting project for about 400 km of Mumbai roads. This project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 6,100 crore. Out of the total roads stretching about 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 km of roads are either concreted or in the process of being concreted. However, the remaining roads of about 850 km in length face the challenge of potholes which have severe impact on transportation.

It will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The project will be carried out at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore.

In addition, the Prime Minister will start the transfer of approved loans of more than one lakh beneficiaries under Prime Minister SVANidhi Yojana.