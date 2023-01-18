PM Modi to inaugurate metro lines and lay foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate two Mumbai Metro rail lines on Thursday. The two rail lines, 2A and 7, will be dedicated to the nation around 6:30 p.m. After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also embark on a metro tour. Metro Line 2A is 18.6 km long and connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar (Yellow Line) while Line 7 is around 16.5 km and connects Andheri E – Dahisar E (Red Line). The foundation stones for these projects worth Rs 12,600 crores were laid by PM Modi in 2015. PM @Narendra Modi to dedicate Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 to the nation The PM will lay the foundation stone for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretization project in Mumbai and the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminushttps://t.co/sEBPTlfMPp 4/4 — GDP India (@PIB_India) January 17, 2023 Also Read: Underground Mumbai Metro 3: 60% of track laying works complete, says MMRC The Prime Minister will launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application. The “MUMBAI 1” mobile application will facilitate the movement of metro users. The application will initially be used in the corridors of the metro and can later be extended to other modes of public transport, including local trains and buses. The Prime Minister will also enshrine the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1), which will help commuters enable fast and contactless digital transactions, thus facilitating the process with a seamless experience. Also Read: Road Transport via FASTags: NHAI Reveals Total Toll Collection, Has Modi Gov Delivered on Promise? During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for seven wastewater treatment plants. The projects worth around Rs 17,200 crores will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. These seven treatment plants will have a capacity of nearly 2,460 MLD. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment project worth over Rs 1,800 crore will decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, improve multi-modal integration and retain and restore the world famous iconic structure to its past glory.

