Turkish foreign minister to visit United States amid difficult relations

Turkey and the United States will aim to iron out a series of disagreements between NATO allies during the Turkish foreign minister’s visit to Washington this week. But expectations for the resolution of outstanding issues are low.

Mevlut Cavusoglu leaves on Tuesday for a meeting on Wednesday with his American counterpart Antony Blinken in a rare visit by a senior Turkish official. US President Joe Bidens’ administration has kept its distance from Turkey due to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian leadership and policies restricting rights and freedoms.

Positioned at the crossroads between East and West, Turkey remains strategically important for Washington.

Last year, the Turkish government helped broker a crucial deal between Russia and Ukraine that allowed millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be transported to world markets, averting a wartime food crisis. .

NATO allies, however, frequently find themselves at odds on a number of issues, with the biggest disputes centering on Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made missiles and US support for Kurdish militants in Syria.

The acquisition of the S-400 air defense system in 2017 led to sanctions and Turkey’s withdrawal from the development program for the next-generation F-35 fighter jet. After losing the F-35, Ankara is currently trying to resupply its F-16 fleet. But the agreement faces opposition from Congress.

Cavusoglu seemed confident this week that the deal to buy 40 F-16 jets along with the technology to update its existing fleet would overcome congressional hurdles.

We reached an agreement with the administration (Biden), and it is important that the administration stressed that the agreement is not only important for Turkey but also for NATO, Cavusoglu told reporters. If the administration remains firm… then there will be no problem.

US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel responded to media reports on Friday that the Biden administration was also seeking congressional approval to ship F-35s to Greece, another NATO member and neighbor increasingly angered by Ankara’s threats.

Turkey and Greece are both vital NATO allies and we are, of course, used to supporting their security apparatuses. But I’m just not going to get ahead of the process here, Patel said, using the Erdogan government’s preferred name for Turkey.

In Syria, US support for the Kurdish militant group YPG since 2014 has angered Ankara over links between the YPG and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a 39-year insurgency against Turkey and is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union.

Support for the YPG has led senior Turkish officials to accuse Washington of links to terror attacks such as the November bombing in Istanbul that killed six people.

US concern over Ankara’s intimate relationship with the Kremlin has been reinvigorated by the war in Ukraine.

Although Turkey’s ties with Moscow have produced breakthroughs such as the grain deal and prisoner swaps, Washington worries about sanctions lapses as Turkish-Russian trade levels rise over the past year. Last year.

Ankara’s delay in ratifying offers from Sweden and Finland to join NATO has added to friction between the allies.

Turkey’s recent attempts at rapprochement with Syria after a decade of bitter hostility have opened a new rift with the United States.

On Thursday, the department’s senior spokesman, Ned Price, told a regular press briefing that we haven’t seen this regime in Damascus do anything that merits normalization or merits improved relationships.

Anyone who engages with the regime should ask themselves how that engagement benefits the Syrian people — again, a people who have borne the vicious brunt of what their own government has inflicted upon them, Price added.

The US military has also warned that a threat of a Turkish operation against the YPG in northern Syria could destabilize the region and revive the Islamic State group.

In another long-running dispute, the U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the Halkbank case on Tuesday. The Turkish public lender is accused of money laundering, bank fraud and conspiracy for allegedly helping Iran evade sanctions. Lawyers for the bank say the 2019 indictment is illegal under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. [AP]