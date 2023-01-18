Narendra Modis BJP shifts into high gear for 2024 Indian National Elections





Indian national elections are 400 days away. Political parties have been busy strategizing for a dark and bitter fight in the roundups. Gulf News Columnist Nidhi Razdan takes you on the road to India’s 2024 elections. This is the first in a series of articles.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the bugle for the Bharatiya Janata party ballot for 2024. At the BJP’s national executive on Tuesday, Modi urged the party to reach out to voters, reminding them that the general election is not a only in 400 days. We must create history, he said, as the BJP seeks a third consecutive term. The main target is voters between the ages of 18 and 25. The BJP National Executive marks the official launch of the parties’ 2024 Lok Sabha campaign. But make no mistake, the party has been planning and has been in polling mode for much longer. In May last year, the BJP launched the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojanaunder which various leaders were tasked with managing the 160 constituencies for the 2024 general election, where the party had finished second or third in the 2019 election or won by a narrow margin. In 2019, the BJP won 303 of the 436 seats it contested. The challenge before the BJP The plan for targeting these difficult seats is quite detailed. Managers need to keep workers motivated, take care of local messaging and social media campaigns, and disseminate information about government welfare programs. The seats include those in the south where the party is weak, such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana. And also other states like West Bengal and Odisha. But the list also has constituencies in BJP strongholds like Uttar Pradesh. Much of the next few years in the BJP’s political strategy will focus on strengthening the party in the five southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These states, along with Pondicherry, account for 130 Lok Sabha seats, of which the BJP has won only 29 currently. The party is aware of the need to expand its footprint here to offset losses elsewhere. Clearly the 2024 polls will be centered on Modi with an underlying theme that he is an incorruptible leader working for the country. These were the words of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she met the media to talk about the political resolve of the BJP national executives. BJP supporters greet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Patel Chowk tours Parliament Street ahead of the BJP’s national executive meeting in New Delhi on January 16, 2023. The party has gone on the offensive against opposition leaders for personal attacks on the prime minister.

Image credit: ANI

The party also went on the offensive against opposition leaders for personal attacks on the prime minister, accusing the opposition of waging a negative campaign to personally harm the prime minister with issues that were denied by the response. law of the Supreme Court. This includes the Rafale issue, demonetization and reservations for the economically weakest sections. The year 2024 will therefore be devoted to the leadership of Modis, at home and abroad. This also explains why the BJP highlights a routine G20 leadership as a major diplomatic achievement. The BJP wants to project Modi as the force behind India’s global prestige today. This year, parliamentary elections will be held in nine states, including Jammu and Kashmir, which is expected to hold the first polls since 2014. There has been no elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since 2018 after the BJP has withdrawn its support for the Mehbooba Muftis government. State polls are hard to solve While the BJP has urged party workers to aim for all elections this year, things at the state level are not easy for the party. The BJP is a divided house in Karnataka; this poses a challenge to the TRS in Telangana but may not be able to relieve it just yet. Himachal Pradesh and Bihar also show that the party can be strong in the center but not unbeatable at the state level. This year promises to be exciting, and the road to 2024 is likely to be paved with many political twists and turns. Nidhi Razdan @nidhi Nidhi Razdan is an award-winning Indian journalist. She is a consulting editor at NDTV and has reported extensively on politics and diplomacy.

