Pathaan row: PM Modi urges BJP leaders to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on movies





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the BJP national executive meeting held on January 16-17 in Delhi, asked the party leaders to refrain from unnecessary remarks on the films. It comes amid growing calls for a Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham star Pathaan boycott. According to sources from India Today, the Prime Minister pointed out that some people are making statements about a movie which continues to be aired by the media all day. He then asked party workers to avoid making such unnecessary statements. He said such statements overshadow the good work done by the party. Several BJP leaders including Ram Kadam, Sadhvi Pragya and Narottam Mishra strongly criticized the film for saffron-colored costumes in SRKs Pathaan. Kadam asked if the film was a ploy to get cheap publicity or if it was a plot. He said the government of Maharashtra will not let any movie or soap opera that insults Hindutva emotions run in theatres. On the other hand, Narottam Mishra said that the movie contains objectionable scenes and will not be allowed to shoot in Madhya Pradesh. Punch them in the stomach, destroy their businesses and never watch any of their movies. As soon as they get kicked in the stomach, they will flee the country, Sadhvi Pragya said. Pathaan is the latest in a very long list of films and web shows that have faced backlash and boycott calls for various reasons. Pathaans song Besharam Rang which features Padukone in a saffron bikini has drawn ire from a few individuals including the aforementioned BJP leaders. Pathaan is set to release on January 25. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khans Fan Club to Screen First Pathaan Day One Show for 50,000 Fans in Multiple Cities: Report Also Read: Shah Rukh Khans ‘Pathaan’: After Censor Board, Delhi HC asks YRF team to make changes

