Antony Blinken will test the appeasement of relations with China | Atalayar





The questions on the table will not be much different. Two months after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping sat face-to-face in Indonesia, the war in Ukraine and the tense situation in Taiwan will once again take up much of the talks. Now, however, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also address the issue of China’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the issue of Americans detained on Chinese soil. Blinken is due to travel to Beijing on February 5-6 to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. It is a follow-up to the meeting between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last November on the eve of the G20 summit. At that time, Washington promised to “keep lines of communication open” with China. This trip is therefore an important test to find out if the smoothing of relations between the White House and Beijing that we were talking about two months ago is a reality. REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE – US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. The meeting, which will take place in three weeks, was announced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. During the press conference, he confirmed Blinken’s visit and expressed his country’s desire to develop its relations with the United States in accordance with the three principles of “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”. He added that he expects a conciliatory willingness from the secretary of state to “stick to dialogue rather than confrontation” and seek progress in what he hopes will be talks. fruitful for both countries. Wenbin expressed his country’s will without ignoring the tense situation in the world order. The rise of China is changing a landscape in which the United States must mobilize to regain lost ground. Nevertheless, this visit by Antony Blinken is a positive gesture in terms of deepening US-China ties. We must not forget that The November visit was the first meeting between the US president and his Chinese counterpart since the Biden administration arrived at the White House two years ago.so the reconciliation process, far from being agile, was not easy for either party. AFP/SAUL LOEB – U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, November 14, 2022. The ministry spokesperson also referred to this meeting saying that “It is hoped that the United States can work with China to fully implement the important joint agreements reached between the two heads of state and put China-US relations back on the path of solid and stable growth”. Such growth could be stimulated at the same time in Zurich, where US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The U.S. Treasury Department released a statement released by Bloomberg announcing that representatives “will exchange views on macroeconomic developments and other economic issues”. Yellen has organized a tour of several African countries – Senegal, Zambia and South Africa – scheduled for January 17-28, but which will undergo changes following the announcement of his meeting with the Chinese representative. Liu He will stay in Switzerland for the WEF, which ends tomorrow, Thursday January 19. Americas Coordinator: Jose Antonio Sierra.

