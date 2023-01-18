Türkiye deems Sweden’s refusal to investigate PKK terrorist provocation against President Erdogan ‘absurd’

ANKARA

Turkey on Tuesday denounced Sweden’s refusal to prosecute supporters of the PKK terror group for last week’s provocative protests against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Stockholm.

“The decision of the (Swedish) prosecutor’s office not to investigate the incident is extremely absurd, we all know what the rule of law means,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a conference joint press briefing with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. .

The provocation was carried out by terrorists, Cavusoglu said, reminding Sweden of the tripartite memorandum including Finland, which was signed at a NATO summit last June, to address Turkey’s security concerns .

“When you look at Sweden’s testimony in the memorandum, do they have a promise to fight them (the terrorists)? Yes, they did. Secondly, we are talking about freedom of expression. This attack, this provocation is it a racist attack? Yes,” he said.

Turkey’s foreign minister has asked Swedish authorities whether racism and hate crimes are considered crimes in the Nordic country.

“It’s a racist and hateful act…a hate crime, it’s against universal values ​​and it’s a crime under international law. If they think Sweden is distracting us with puns, we would like to say that they are just wrong,” Cavusoglu said.

He added that Sweden “either will fall victim to the mines laid by the terrorists or we will all move forward taking into account our security and respecting the commitments of the memorandum. The decision here is on Sweden.”

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May 2022, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – has expressed objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups including the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Last June, Turkey and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum to address Ankara’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership of the alliance.

Turkey welcomed some steps taken by Sweden and Finland, but said the countries needed to do more to show their firm stance against terrorism and terror groups that threaten Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

FETO orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, especially the military, police and judiciary.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also commented on the possible tripartite meeting between Turkey, Syria and Russia, saying steps must be taken for permanent stability and peace in the war-torn country.

Turkey and Iran support Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity, Cavusoglu said, adding that Ankara and Tehran will cooperate closely in this regard.

Hailing the ties with Iran, Cavusoglu said they discussed issues related to trade, energy, counter-terrorism and regional developments.

The two officials also discussed preparations for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit to Turkey.

Regarding the fight against terrorism, Cavusoglu said that Turkey and Iran are two countries facing terrorist threats.

“As Türkiye, we are taking the necessary steps and measures to eliminate the threat of the PKK. Unfortunately, the PKK is also present on the Iranian side. In this regard, our interior ministries, security units and services intelligence have shared necessary information in the past,” he said.

Cavusoglu said they constantly reaffirm that sanctions against Iran are not beneficial, stressing that their position on this issue is clear.

For his part, Iranian Abdollahian said he had bilateral meetings and important consultations in Ankara.

About his 90-minute meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said they discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

We discussed improving our cooperation in energy, culture, trade and environmental cooperation, he said, adding that there was agreement on many issues.

Speaking about the trade relations between the two states, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that goals have been set to increase bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

“One of the most important topics of our meetings was to hold the 8th meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council,” he said.

The 7th meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council was held during Erdogan’s visit to Iran last July, he said, adding that the 8th meeting will be held during President Ebrahim’s visit. Raisi in Turkey.

He said the Iranian head of state was due to visit Turkey at the end of December 2022, but was postponed due to his busy schedule.

Addressing Turkey-Syria ties, he said, “We are happy that relations between Damascus and Ankara have changed. We are also happy to see that Iran’s efforts in this direction have borne fruit.”

Any positive development between Ankara and Damascus is in the interest of these countries, Iran and the region, Abdollahian said, adding that Tehran will do its best to achieve this goal.

Asked about the protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, he said women in Iran enjoyed “very high freedom and rights. The natural death of an Iranian woman caused us all a great sadness”.

“If the West claims to be the defender of women’s rights in the world and in our country, why did it not stand up against the death of a Palestinian Christian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the hands of the Zionist regime? Why not? ‘have they not shown a reaction for the rights of the many women and children who have died because of the initiatives of America and the West in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and even in Yemen? he declares.

Iran and Turkey are two countries with “the strongest democracy in our region”, he said.

