National Popular News, Jokowi Instructions for Regional Leaders to Electoral System Lawsuits





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked all regional leaders to maintain political stability and security in their respective regions ahead of the 2024 elections. This information has become one of the most popular on Kanal National Medcom.id Tuesday, January 17, 2023. “I really ask you to maintain a conducive situation. To prevent our society from becoming a victim of politics and identity politics,” Jokowi said at the Regional Leaders National Coordination Meeting and Regional Leadership Communication Forum. Indonesian in Bogor, West Java, Tuesday January 17, 2023. He asked governors, regents and mayors to work with the TNI and Polri to map potential vulnerabilities. Don’t let this happen that everyone is busy looking for a solution. Learn more here Other popular Malang earthquake information. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook 125 km southwest of Malang Regency, East Java at 11:36 a.m. WIB on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. What do you think of this article? Thrilled





Sad



According to data quoted from page bmkg.go.idthe earthquake was at a depth of 17 kilometers and had no potential for a tsunami. Learn more here Developments related to open proportional system trials were also highlighted. The DPR requested that the trial for the material revision of Law No. 7/2017 relating to general elections (elections) against the 1945 Constitution concerning the proportional electoral system be held offline. Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman, who presided over the trial for case No. 114/PUU-XX/2022, said the trial, which was supposed to hear statements from the DPR, government and General Election Commission (KPU), has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. WIB. “The MK received a letter from the DPR which was signed by the General Secretary, essentially requesting that the trial which was originally held online be changed to offline or face to face at the MK. The MK accessed DPR’s request but it cannot be held today,” Anwar said in the MK courtroom in Jakarta on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Learn more here (BUT)

