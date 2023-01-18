Pakistani Prime Minister calls for talks with India on burning issues such as Kashmir | Political news

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for talks with India to discuss burning issues such as Kashmir while asking the United Arab Emirates to play a role in resolving disputes between the two neighbours.

Calling the UAE a brother country during a visit there last week, Sharif, in an interview with Al Arabiya aired on Tuesday, said: I will give my word that we will speak sincerely to India, but he it takes two to tango.

My message to Indian leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to sit around the table and have serious and sincere discussions to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir, Sharif said.

The Himalayan territory of Kashmir has been a flashpoint between the two countries since they gained independence from British rule in 1947. Since then, the two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars, including two on Kashmir, both of which lay claim to its entirety but control parts of it.

We are neighbors. Let’s be very direct. Even if we are not neighbors by choice, we are here forever, and it is up to us to live in peace. We have learned our lessons. We had three wars with India and the consequences of these wars only brought more misery, unemployment and poverty, he said.

Four years ago India’s Hindu nationalist government, led by Prime Minister Modi, revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution, which granted partial autonomy to Indian-administered Kashmir.

The decision sparked a wave of strong anti-Indian sentiment in the region and led to a wave of protests from large sections of the population, followed by a harsh government crackdown.

India alleges that Pakistan continues to provide support to armed rebels in the valley, accusations which Pakistan strongly denies, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmir’s struggle for the right to self-determination.

Sharif called the actions of Indian states in Kashmir gross human rights abuses happening day in and day out and said both countries need to think about their future.

It has to stop, so [the] message can go around the world that India is ready to have talks and we are more than ready to talk. We want to convert our resources into tools to ensure prosperity, this is the message I want to convey to Mr. Modi, he said.

We are both nuclear powers. God forbid, if a war breaks out, who will live to tell what happened? It’s not an option.

In a later statement released by Sharifs’ office, it was clarified that the prime minister has always maintained that talks with India can only take place once the revocation of Article 370 is overturned.

In ref. At Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s interview in Al Arabiya, the spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said that the Prime Minister had always maintained that Pakistan and India should resolve their bilateral issues, especially the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, through dialogue and peaceful means. 1/3 Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) January 17, 2023

The Prime Minister has repeatedly stated that talks can only take place after India reverses its illegal action of August 5, 2019; without India revoking this step, negotiations are not possible. The settlement of the Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.