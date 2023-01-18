PM Modi will inaugurate Lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro on January 19. 10 dots

Apart from this, PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around 38,800 crores.

Ensuring smooth urban mobility has been one of the Prime Minister’s main areas of intervention. With this in mind, it will dedicate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 to the nation,” the PMO said in a statement.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7:

Both subways are worth the detour 12,600 crores.

Metro Line 2A which connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar to Andheri West (Yellow Line) is about 18.6 km long.

Metro Line 7 connects Andheri EDahisar E (Red Line) and is about 16.5 km long.

The first stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.

From April 2022, Phase 1 of the 9.5 km long portion between Dahisar east of Dahanukarwadi of the 18.6 km long Corridor 2A between Dahisar east and DN Nagar (yellow line ) became operational. Similarly, the 9.75 km portion between Dahisar (east) and Aarey Colony of the 16.5 km metro section between Dahisar (east) and Andheri Highway, known as the Red Line, is currently operational.

On average, this section attracts 25,000 users per day.

According to the Hindustan Times report, these two metros will be open to the public from January 20.

According to the report, on line 2A, the first metro will leave Andheri West station at 6 a.m. while the last one will leave at 9:24 p.m.

Speaking of metro line 7, the report states that the first metro on this route will start at 5:55 a.m. from Gundavali station and the last one at 9:24 p.m.

Speaking of fares, the ticket price is 10 for 3 km, with a supplement beyond. According to the Times Now report, the fare for a distance of 3 to 12 km will be 20, for 12-18 km the rate will be 30. The fare for 18-24 km will be 40 while for 24-30 km the ticket price will be 50.

These two subway lines cross Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) and are expected to reduce traffic on these major routes and help relieve congestion on existing local commuter rail services.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jointly reviewed metro lines 2A and 7 at Gundavali metro station.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the National Joint Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will make getting around easier, can be displayed at subway station entrance doors, and supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI.

The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and may be extended to other modes of public transport, including local trains and buses.

Commuters won’t need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable fast and contactless digital transactions, making the process easier with a seamless experience.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around 17,200 crore.

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Modi will inaugurate 20 ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’, the statement said.

This new initiative provides essential medical services such as check-ups, medications, investigations and diagnostics completely free of charge, he said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai – the 360-bed Bhandup Municipal Multi-Specialty Hospital, the 306-bed Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and the 152-bed Oshiwara maternity hospital. .

Modi will initiate the road concreting project for about 400 km of Mumbai roads. This project will be developed at a cost of approximately 6,100 crores. Out of the total roads stretching about 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 km of roads are either concreted or in the process of being concreted. However, the remaining roads of about 850 km in length face the challenge of potholes which have severe impact on transportation.

It will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The project will be carried out at a cost of more than 1,800 crores.

In addition, the Prime Minister will start the transfer of approved loans of more than one lakh beneficiaries under Prime Minister SVANidhi Yojana.

(With agency contributions)