Pm Modi to inaugurate new metro lines tomorrow among Rs 38,000 Crore Infra projects Check prices





The Prime Minister will also inaugurate other projects such as a cancer hospital in Thane, roads and a sewage treatment plant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in Mumbai on Thursday for the inauguration of the first of five planned lines of the Navi Mumbai Metro, which is managed and owned by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). Modi will commission lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro, among other projects such as a cancer hospital in Thane, roads and a sewage treatment plant. According to a press release, the projects are cumulatively worth Rs 38,800 crore. Ahead of Modi’s visit, Mumbai police issued a restraining order banning the use of drones, paragliders and remote-controlled microlight aircraft for 24 hours, the Indian Express reports. The order applies to the Bandra Kurla, Andheri, Meghwadi and Jogeshwari complex. “Anyone who contravenes this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code 1860,” the order reads. Navi Mumbai Metro Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Phase 1 runs from Belapur to Pendhar for 11 kilometers. CIDCO conducted a trial run of around 5km between Belapur and Central Park stations on December 30, 2022. Modi is expected to inaugurate this stretch. The fare varies between Rs 10 and Rs 40 depending on the distance traveled in kilometers. It starts with a base price of Rs 10 for the first 2 km and increases by Rs 5 for every 2 km traveled. Beyond 10 km, runners will have to pay Rs 40. Vice President and General Manager of CIDCO Ltd., Sanjay Mukherjee, tweeted a fare chart and claimed that the metro was cheaper than AC buses. The soon to be inaugurated line of Navi Mumbai Metro will serve the following stations: CBD Belapur, Sector 7, CIDCO Science Park, Utsav Chowk, Sector 11, Sector 14, Central Park, Pethpada, Sector 34, Panchanand and Pendhar. Mumbai Metro One Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to inaugurate Mumbai’s Metro One Yellow Line 2A and Red Line 7, the city’s first elevated metro corridor. The project is overseen by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and is worth Rs 12,600 crore. These lines cross Link Road and the Western Expressway are expected to increase subway ridership while easing traffic and crowds on the streets. An official from the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. in October 2022 said line fares would be a minimum of Rs 10 for 3 km and a maximum of Rs 50 for 30 km. Other projects Modi will also announce the launch of the joint national mobility card and the MUMBAI 1 mobile application, which can be used at metro stations to facilitate travel. It will launch the road concretization project for about 400 km of roads in Mumbai, costing the government Rs 6,100 crore. Seven sewage treatment schemes worth Rs 17,200 crore will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. They are located in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. It will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals and inaugurate a new healthcare initiative to provide essential medical services free of charge. Finally, the Prime Minister will launch the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus redevelopment project which is expected to cost Rs 1,800 crore. (Edited by : Ayush Aggarwal )

