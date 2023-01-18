Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Karnataka and Maharashtra on January 19 – India Education | Latest Education News | World Education News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Maharashtra on January 19, 2023.

In Karnataka, the Prime Minister will visit the districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi. Around 12:00 p.m., in Kodekal, Yadgiri district, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a national road development project. At approximately 2:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will travel to Malkhed, Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute land titles (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries from newly declared income villages and also lay the foundation stone for a development project. national highway.

Around 5 p.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development initiatives in Mumbai. At around 6:30 p.m., it will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and also embark on a metro journey.

Prime Minister in Karnataka

In an effort that will be another step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households, the foundation stone of the multi- Yadgir villages under the Jal Jeevan mission would be laid in Kodekal, Yadgiri district. A 117 MLD water treatment plant will be built under the program. The project, which costs over Rs 2,050 crore, will provide drinking water to about 2.3 lakh households in over 700 rural dwellings and three towns in Yadgiri district.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Extension (NLBC ERM) Renovation and Upgrading Project. The project, with a canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 hectares of command area lake. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages in Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is around Rs 4700 crores.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the 65.5 km stretch of the NH-150C. This 6 lane Greenfield road project is part of the Surat – Chennai highway. It is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 2000 crore.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of 100% saturation of government programs, around 1475 unregistered settlements have been declared as New Income Villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura. At Malkhed village of Sedam Taluka of Kalaburagi district, the Prime Minister will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries of these newly declared villages. The issuance of land titles to more than fifty thousand beneficiaries, who are largely drawn from marginalized and vulnerable communities in SC, ST and OBC, is a step to provide formal government recognition for their land, and will make them eligible for receiving government services such as drinking water, electricity, roads, etc.

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 71 km section of the NH-150C. This 6 lane Greenfield road project is also part of the Surat – Chennai highway. It is built at a cost of over Rs 2100 crore.

Surat – Chennai Expressway will cross six states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1600 Kms to 1270 Kms.

Prime Minister in Bombay

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores. Ensuring smooth urban mobility has been one of the Prime Minister’s main areas of intervention. With this in mind, it will dedicate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore, to the nation. Metro Line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (Yellow Line) is about 18.6 km long, while Metro Line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (Red Line) is about 16.5 km long. The first stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015. The Prime Minister will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the common national mobility card (Mumbai 1). The app will make getting around easier, can be displayed at subway station entrance doors, and supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI. The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and may be extended to other modes of public transport, including local trains and buses. Commuters won’t need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable fast and contactless digital transactions, making the process easier with a seamless experience.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for seven sewage treatment plants, which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crores. These treatment plants will be installed in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of approximately 2,460 MLD.

To strengthen the health care infrastructure in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This new initiative provides essential medical services such as check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free of charge to the population. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai viz. 360-bed Bhandup Municipal Multi-Specialty Hospital, 306-bed Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (west) and 152-bed Oshiwara Maternity Home. This will benefit hundreds of thousands of city residents and provide them with top-notch medical facilities.

The Prime Minister will launch the road concretization project for about 400 km of Mumbai roads. This project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 6,100 crore. Out of the total roads stretching about 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 km of roads are either on or in the process of being concreted. However, the remaining roads of about 850 km in length are facing pothole problems which have a serious impact on transportation. The road concretization project aims to overcome this challenge. These concrete roads will provide quick travel as well as increased safety, while providing better drainage facilities and utility lines to avoid regular road digging.

It will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongesting the southern heritage node of the terminus, increasing facilities, improving multimodal integration, and retaining and restoring the world-renowned iconic structure to its past glory. The project will be carried out at a cost of over Rs. 1,800 crores. In addition, the Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of more than one lakh beneficiaries under Prime Minister SVANidhi Yojana will also be initiated.