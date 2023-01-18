How the Partygate investigation could give Boris Johnson a political comeback

Boris Johnson is set to rely on the advice he received from officials, political advisers and defense lawyers during the House of Commons inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over Partygate , I understand.

The House of Commons Privileges Committee has obtained an unredacted cache of documents from Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, including evidence of official advice given to the then Prime Minister before he told Parliament that no Covid rules were broken in No 10.

He intends to tell members of the committee that he was informed at the time that everything was within the rules.

The committee, which is chaired by Labor MP Harriet Harman but is majority Tory, is currently sifting through private WhatsApp messages, photos, emails and briefing materials related to Partygate between 2020 and 2022 before calling Mr. Johnson for evidence, expected in a few weeks.

Some of the evidence uncovered by the committee relates to what he was told whether rallies in Downing Street in 2020 complied with Covid rules on social mixing, before he spoke during Prime Ministers Questions.

After the Daily Mirror broke the Partygate story, Mr Johnson told PMQ MPs on December 1, 2021 that all guidelines had been fully followed in No 10, while in the box. shipping a week later, following the release of a video showing No 10 staff laughing and joking at a party, Mr Johnson said he had been repeatedly assured that there was no party and no covid rules were broken.

The Privileges Committee inquiry is looking into whether these statements amounted to him misleading Parliament.

When he was fined in April last year alongside his wife Carrie and then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Mr Johnson said he spoke in good faith when he spoke insisted that all Covid rules were followed in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister’s former allies believe the privileges committee and his appearance at the official Covid inquiry later this year are the two hurdles he must clear before he can stage a political comeback.

However, many Tory MPs are appalled by the prospect of Mr Johnson returning after he was forced to resign last summer amid questions about Partygate, his attitude towards the sordid party and his integrity.

His upcoming oral testimony before the privileges committee has therefore gained prominence over whether he can challenge Mr Sunak and stage a dramatic comeback.

Mr Sunak’s flimsy poll ratings have fueled concerns among Tory backbenchers that the current Prime Minister will not be able to prevent the Tories from suffering an election defeat in 2024.

At the same time, Mr Johnson has made clear his intention to stay at the forefront of politics, including recording a Prime Minister-style New Year’s message and delivering speeches in which he said that the Conservatives should be a low tax party.

More than Politics

Last week he met Japan’s digital minister Taro Kono for talks in London in what will be seen as yet another sign that he is warming up on the political sideline.

Mr Kano was visiting the UK as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishidas’ delegation to sign a defense agreement with Rishi Sunak.

While it is not uncommon for British MPs to dialogue with foreign government ministers, the meeting will raise eyebrows in Westminster.

Mr Johnson did not need Foreign Office approval but briefed the department ahead of the meeting, a source close to the ex-Prime Minister said.

A spokesperson for the former prime minister said: They discussed how they can jointly support UK-Japan cooperation. Boris has a long-standing relationship with Taro Kono.

Over the weekend, Mr Kono tweeted images of Mr Johnson sampling peach juice from a Fukushima can, to which the ex-Prime Minister responded in a tweet quoting: Delicious! Thanks to @konotaromp for the peach juice and for our excellent discussion in London this week.

Westminster watchers have noted that Mr Kono is emerging as a potential successor to Mr Kishida and winning popular support in Japan, with a poll putting the digital minister ahead of the prime minister.

His Tory counterpart Lord Greenhalgh, deputy chairman of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, which is seen as a campaign group for Mr Johnson’s possible return, said on Monday that Mr Sunak was not an election winner compared to Mr. Johnson’s literal stardust.

Speaking to Times Radio, he said of the current prime minister: I mean, frankly, he seems to talk to me like, you know, I’m watching Jackanory.

He has assets as a manager. But what we need now is not just a manager’s mindset, we need a leader’s soul and a politician’s artistry. And that’s something that Boris [Johnson] a shovel.

I think Boris has a high probability of coming back. Cincinnatus will be back in #10. High probability this year. And if not this time he will be back I believe it is Tory Harold Wilson.

He is a person who led the party to an overwhelming majority of 80 seats. It’s election gold dust. Put those polls in the trash, because when there’s an election, it’s literally stardust.