PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 38,000 cr during his visit to Mumbai on January 19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, facilitating urban travel and boosting healthcare during his visit in Mumbai on Thursday.
The Prime Minister will dedicate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore, to the nation. He will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretization project and the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus at a reception to be held at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla complex, according to an official statement.
Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on the cash-rich Mumbai civic body to unseat the rival faction Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) from power in the municipal elections, the timing of which has not yet changed. not yet announced.
The 18.6 km long Mumbai Metro Line 2A connects the suburb of Dahisar (east) with the 16.5 km long DN Nagar (Yellow Line), while Metro Line 7 connects Andheri (east ) in Dahisar (east).
Interestingly, the first stones of these lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015.
It will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the Common National Mobility Card (Mumbai 1).
The application will facilitate the ease of movement that can be displayed at the entrance doors of metro stations. It supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI.
The card will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of public transport, including local trains and buses, the statement said.
Commuters won’t need to carry multiple cards or cash, he said, adding that the NCMC card will enable fast and contactless digital transactions, making the process easier with a seamless experience.
The seven sewage treatment plants for which PM Modi will lay the foundation stone will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore. These factories will be installed in the suburbs of Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of approximately 2,460 MLD.
In order to strengthen the health infrastructure in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 20 “Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana” clinics.
The “Aapla Dawakhana” initiative provides the population with essential medical services such as check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics free of charge.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals: a 360-bed multi-specialty municipal hospital in Bhandup, a 306-bed hospital in Goregaon (West) and a 152-bed maternity hospital in Oshiwara. This will benefit hundreds of thousands of city residents and provide them with top-notch medical facilities, the statement added.
The Prime Minister will also launch a road concretization project worth Rs 6,100 crore for about 400 km of roads in the megacity.
Out of the total roads stretching about 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 km of roads are either concreted or in the process of being concreted. However, the remaining roads of about 850 km in length are facing pothole problems which have a serious impact on transportation. The road concretization project aims to overcome this challenge.
These concrete roads will ensure rapid movement as well as increased safety, while providing better drainage facilities and utility lines to avoid regular road digging, according to the statement.
Another important project is the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai for which the foundation stone will be laid.
This project aims to decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, increase facilities, improve multimodal integration and conserve and restore the world-renowned iconic structure to its past glory, according to the release. The redevelopment will cost more than Rs 1,800 crore.
In addition, the Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of more than one lakh beneficiaries under Prime Minister SVANidhi Yojana.
