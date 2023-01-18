Xi Jinping sees ‘light ahead’ but worries about COVID-19 cases in rural China

Key points Half a million people cross the Chinese border every day.

China recorded 59,938 COVID-related deaths between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023.

In remote areas, health workers go door to door to vaccinate the elderly.

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was particularly concerned about the spread of the Chinese wave of COVID-19 in rural areas where medical facilities are poor, but called for perseverance in these stressful times, saying ” the light is ahead”.

His comments came as millions of urban workers returned to their hometowns and reunited with their families for the Lunar New Year (LNY) holiday, known before COVID-19 as the largest annual migration of people.

“China’s COVID prevention and control is still in a stressful time, but the light is ahead, perseverance is victory,” Xi said in his LNY greeting broadcast by CCTV.

“I am most worried about rural areas and farmers. Medical facilities are relatively weak in rural areas, so prevention is difficult and the task is arduous,” Xi said, adding that the elderly were a absolute priority.

Mr Xi had championed a strict zero-COVID lockdown strategy and other movement restrictions, which China imposed for three years at great economic and psychological cost, before abruptly abandoning it in early December shortly after protests generalized.

Unleashed among the country’s 1.4 billion people, the virus has disrupted factory production and consumption for the past two months, but some analysts say the deeper-than-expected shock could be followed by a deeper recovery. faster than expected.

Economists are scanning the holiday season for glimmers of a consumer rebound in the world’s second-largest economy after new GDP data confirmed a sharp economic slowdown in China on Tuesday.

A prolonged slowdown could deepen the political challenges facing Mr. Xi, who must appease a pessimistic younger generation that led November protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

While some analysts expect the recovery to be slow and uneven, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He told the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Tuesday that China is open to the world after three years of isolation.

National Immigration Administration officials said an average of half a million people have entered or left China every day since its borders reopened on Jan. 8, state media reported. This is expected to rise to 600,000 a day once the holidays officially begin on Saturday.

But as workers flock from megacities such as Shanghai, where authorities say the virus has peaked, many are heading to cities and towns where unvaccinated older people have not yet been exposed to COVID-19. and where health systems are less equipped.

“Last Mile”

As the COVID surge intensified, some forgot about the virus as they headed for the gates.

Travelers were milling through train stations and subways in Beijing and Shanghai, many carrying large wheeled suitcases and boxes full of food and gifts.

“Before, I was a bit worried (about COVID-19),” said Jiang Zhiguang, a migrant worker, waiting among the crowds at Hongqiao Station in Shanghai.

“Now it doesn’t matter. Now it doesn’t matter if you get infected. You will only be sick for two days,” Jiang, 30, told Reuters.

Others will return to mourn deceased loved ones. For some of them, that grief is mixed with anger over what they say was a lack of preparation to protect vulnerable older people ahead of the sudden policy reversal.

In more isolated areas, far from rapid urban outbreaks, state medical workers are going door-to-door in some outlying villages this week to vaccinate the elderly, with the official Xinhua news agency describing the effort as the “last mile”.

Hong Kong and mainland China resumed high-speed train services from Jan. 15 after a three-year suspension due to COVID-19. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Clinics in villages and rural towns are equipped with oxygenators and medical vehicles have also been deployed to places considered at risk.

As authorities on Saturday confirmed a huge rise in deaths — announcing that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospitals between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12 — state media said officials from health were not yet ready to give the World Health Organization (WHO) the additional data it is now seeking.

Specifically, the UN agency wants information on so-called excess mortality – the number of all deaths beyond the norm during a crisis, the WHO told Reuters in a statement on Tuesday.

The Global Times, a tabloid published by the official People’s Daily, quoted Chinese experts as saying the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention was already monitoring the data, but it would take time before it could be released. published.

Doctors in public and private hospitals are being actively discouraged from attributing deaths to COVID, Reuters reported on Tuesday.