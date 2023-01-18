At BJP meeting, PM Modi tries to stabilize parties’ southern strategy





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the second day of the two-day BJP National Executive meeting at the NDMC Convention Center in New Delhi on January 17, 2023. BJP National Chairman JP Nadda is also seen. | Photo credit: ANI

The BJP’s national executive meeting, which ended in New Delhi on January 17, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ concerns over the political course of the parties in the southern states. Mr. Modis’ various interventions during the two-day national executive meeting underscore that the BJP is grappling with fundamental issues relating to relations with regional parties established in those states, and a satrap in its own party in Karnataka. According to senior BJP sources, Mr Modi was keen to congratulate Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay who has been on a yatra across the state for some time now. Not just praise, Prime Minister Modi also asked five leaders from each state unit to participate in the yatra, a source present at the meeting said. On the sidelines of the national executive meeting, Mr Modi also held one-on-one talks with Karnataka’s former chief minister, BS Yeddyurappa, a move that underscores the fact that the BJP in the State is struggling and Mr. Yeddyurappa is still needed to stabilize the ship. Mr Modi also mentioned the cultural and spiritual ties revived by the Kashi Tamil Sangamam program organized in Varanasi, an important counterpoint of the BJP’s cultural nationalism to the Dravidian politics of Tamil Nadu. All this shows that the current frontier for party political expansion is South India. Also Read: JP Nadda Gets Extension Until June 2024 as BJP Leader, to Steer Party Affairs for Upcoming General Elections The presentation by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Head of State Nalin Kateel can be described as tentative at best. During the presentation, they said visits by Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chairman JP Nadda had improved the situation, signifying an admission that things are not going very well. in a state where the BJP is in power, a source said. Prime Minister Modis one-on-one with Mr Yeddyurappa directly after the presentation reflected the concerns raised by him. Rather than changing direction, it was more about placating Mr Yeddyurappa, who is worried about his sons [B.Y. Vijayendra] the future, and ensure that it does not jeopardize the party’s already precarious situation, the source said. Sources close to Mr Yeddyurappa said the conversation was about some development work at Shivamogga and a possible visit by Prime Minister Modi. Also Read: PM Modi Holds Roadshow as BJP National Executive Begins in Delhi Karnataka polls are important for the BJP as it is the only obstacle among the southern states to follow the path of the BJP. It also demonstrates that if the BJP has succeeded in fighting the Congress (the main opposition in Karnataka), the real fight will be to fight the regional parties of Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The BJP has managed to find counter narratives against the Congress not only in the northern states but also in Karnataka, but what narratives and offers can we counter against the regional parties? In Telangana, the laboratory [beneficiary] narrative collides with a super- Labarthi State government, while in Tamil Nadu cultural nationalism continually clashes with Dravidian politics. Going forward in these states without a win in Karnataka will be a difficult task, the source said. Mr Modis’ farewell speech at the national executive meeting lasted nearly 80 minutes and was full of suggestions and future tasks, but it was his interventions on the sidelines that show the fuller picture.

