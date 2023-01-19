Politics
Film bodies say ‘a big boost in confidence’ after PM Modi warned party workers to avoid ‘unnecessary comments on films’: ‘Duty now not to show things that may offend people “
On Wednesday, film bodies welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments, where he warned BJP leaders against unhelpful remarks against movies and headline-grabbing personalities. At the BJP national executive meeting in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said, “No one should make unnecessary comments that overshadow the hard work we are doing.”
According to a member of the BJP office, who was present at the meeting, the prime minister in his speech had “warned” those who make statements to make headlines. “He told them they had to refrain from doing it,” the official said.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, chairman of the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA), shared with indianexpress.com that Prime Minister Modi’s speech is a “big confidence boost” for the Hindi film industry, who is waging a battle of perception.
“It is a great concern expressed by the Prime Minister. If the Prime Minister is snubbing his own people and telling them to shut up and not talk nonsense against the film industry, which is not their domain, for mere publicity, that’s a big confidence boost for the ‘industry. May the PM of the country be with you. The signal goes not only to politicians, but even to people in the media, our own industry itself,” Pandit said.
The Prime Ministers’ remarks come amid calls for a boycott againstShah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone next Pathaan movieby a few top BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra and Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur.
Mishra had objected to the color of Deepika Padukones’ costume in the film’s song, “Besharam Rang”, calling for it to be rectified. The minister previously raised objections to some content of other films and web series while defending Indian culture and traditions.
FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) chairman BN Tiwari said he took the PM’s comments as a ‘certificate’ for the Hindi film industry, which has been the target of relentless hatred social media with the “Boycott Bollywood” trend.
“We thank PM Modi for his comment, because some people, for their two minutes of fame, were doing this. It made no sense. If members of the ruling party say something useless about the industry, it makes a difference. The Prime Minister has always thought about the development of the industry, but some members of the BJP and other right-wing parties had made comments against the industry, which had an impact on the Hindi film industry. So for the Prime Minister to say that is like a certificate for us. This will empower our workers, technicians and artists,” Tiwari said.
Ashoke Pandit said the film industry has always been “the biggest easy target” because it’s “the easiest way to show off”. Pandit added that the Prime Minister’s comments should be seen as an opportunity for many in the industry to do some soul-searching.
“There are people in our own industry who also abuse films, call them garbage, propaganda and talk nonsense. We also need to reflect. While we expect others to respect our industry, it is our duty to respect our colleagues as well. This message is for them too, as for everyone else. If we ask a politician not to say “Boycott Bollywood”, which even the Prime Minister reacted to, then we also have to think among ourselves. That the Prime Minister is involved and aware of it and giving this message during his meeting is a very big sign,” said the filmmaker.
BN Tiwari echoed Pandit’s sentiments and said it is now the industry’s “social duty” not to show things that may “offend” people. “It is our duty to avoid commenting on religion in films. It is not just because the Prime Minister has come out in our favor that we can now do everything. Let’s be aware of what we show, be aware of our responsibilities and do our best,” he added.
The “Boycott Bollywood” hashtag started trending in 2020 after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which snowballed into political controversy and sparked discussions about the nepotistic nature of the industry. Under the hashtag, several big-budget films have been attacked, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release Pathaan.
