Traffic brakes ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai Know which roads to avoid

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the financial capital, the Mumbai Traffic Police on January 18 issued a set of guidelines for Mumbaikars to streamline city traffic.

In the traffic advisory, Mumbai Traffic Police mentioned that between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on January 19, MCGM and MMRDA held an event at BKC and a large number of people are expected. He also said traffic jams are expected on the Western Expressway, Eastern Expressway and nearby roads.

READ ALSO : PM Modi will inaugurate Lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro on January 19. 10 dots

To avoid any inconvenience to people, Mumbai Police did not post any entry signs on the following routes during the above mentioned period.

a) Vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link via BKC Family Court to Kurla.

b) Vehicles coming from Saint Dnyanewshwar Road via BKC Income Tax Junction towards Kurla.

c) Vehicles from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar via BKC premises to Chunabhatti and Kurla.

d) Vehicles passing through Surve Junction and Razzak Junction via BKC premises to Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link.

e) In addition, there will be no parking on any road at BKC premises.

Suggesting alternative routes, Mumbai Police said:

a) Vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Worli Sea Link passing through BKC premises towards Kurla should take the road to MMRDA Junction and pass through Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway.

b) Vehicles coming from Saint Dnyanewshwar Road via BKC Premises Income Tax Junction will pass through Guru nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala nagar and through Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla.

c) Vehicles heading to Kurla from Kherwadi area via BKC premises will turn around from Valimiki nagar and pass through Government Colony-Kalanagar Junction-Dharavi T junction towards Kurla

d) Vehicles from Razzak Junction and Surve via BKC Premises to Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link will pass through CST Road, University Main Gate, Ambedkar Junction-turn right at Hansbhugra Junction and will head to their destination.

e) Vehicles coming via the Eastern Express Highway from Chunabhatti via the BKC connector will pass through the NSE Junction-Income Tax Junction-Family Court Junction and then through the MMRDA Junction to the desired destination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate new Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 from Gundavalli Metro. The two lines are worth approximately 12,600 crores. Apart from this, PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around 38,800 crores.