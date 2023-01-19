Mumbai Gears Up for PM Modi’s Mega Inauguration of Metro Lines: Key Facts You Need to Know





From January 20, metro lines 2A and 7 will be operational, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced. Thus, commuters traveling between Andheri and Dahisar will not only be able to travel easily but also save time. On January 19, during his visit to the city of Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate these two metro lines. These metro lines will be open to the general public the following day. From January 20, on Metro Line 2A, the first service will start at 6 a.m. from Andheri West, and the last service will be available at 9:24 p.m. On metro line 7, at 5:55 a.m., the first service from Gundavli station will begin. The last train will be available at 9:24 p.m. MMRDA hopes the two new subway sections will meet the needs of commuters, who travel the roads while spending hours in rush-hour traffic jams or on overcrowded local trains. In local trains, the pressure will also ease. The two elevated corridors are expected to help reduce crowds by 10-15% on local trains. Traffic on the road is also expected to see a 25% reduction. This will reduce traffic congestion on Link Road and Western Expressway Highway (WEH). Metro lines 2A and 7: commuters and expected fares Every day, 3-4 lakh commuters are expected to use these metro lines. People will have a seamless experience in AC rakes. For this, they will have to pay Rs 10 every 3 km. Via Dahisar (a joint station connecting the distance of 35 km), it will take 75 minutes to travel from Andheri West (Line 2A) to Gundavali Andheri East (Line 7). On Line 2A, it will take 40 minutes to cross the 18.6 km stretch (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and on Line 7, 35 minutes to cover (Dahisar E to Gundavali, Andheri E), respectively. The Mumbai Metropolitan Area Development Authority (MMRDA) is an agency of the government of Maharashtra which is responsible for the preparation of the regional plan for MMR and infrastructure development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/infrastructure/mumbai-gets-ready-for-mega-inauguration-of-metro-lines-by-pm-modi-top-facts-you-must-know/2952588/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos