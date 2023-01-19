PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the model of the Netaji memorial project in Andamans on January 23





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a model of a memorial project dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 23 to commemorate the freedom fighter’s 126th birthday, according to a statement. The proposed memorial will be located on Ross Island, which was renamed after Netaji in 2018, will have a museum, a cable car, a laser and sound show, a guided heritage trail through historic buildings and a theme-park. based children’s attractions, in addition to a restro lounge. The virtual inauguration of the model will be followed by the prime minister’s address to the nation, following which he will announce the appointment of 21 uninhabited islands in the archipelago after the winners of Param Veer Chakra, according to the statement issued by the administration of the Union territory. The event will be screened live at a reception in the auditorium of Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology in Port Blair. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, who will arrive in Port Blair on January 23, will be the chief guest at the ceremony. He will hoist the national flag, followed by a public address at the Netaji Stadium in Port Blair, the very spot where the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian National Army (INA) hoisted the tricolor on December 30, 1943. The stadium was then known as Gymkhana Ground. A range of programs will take place in Port Blair, including a film screening of the freedom fighter’s birthday celebrations and a dance ballet on the life of Netaji choreographed by eminent dancer Tanusree Shankar . The Andaman and Nicobar Islands were under Japanese occupation and they were officially handed over to the government of Azad Hind on December 29, 1943. This will be Shah’s second visit to Port Blair since 2021, when he arrived here to celebrate ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a series of events organized by the Center to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence. India.

