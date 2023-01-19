China more likely to invade as Xi Jinping’s problems pile up

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Sky News Wednesday that China is increasingly likely to invade as Chinese dictator Xi Jinping’s domestic problems deepen.

Wu suggested that 2027 was the most likely year for the start of the invasion.

Wu chose 2027 because it would be the year after Xi is supposed to leave office, his unprecedented third term finally expired. Wu thinks Xi will always cling to power with a white fist:

In 2027, Xi Jinping will probably enter his fourth term, and if in his previous three terms he cannot claim any achievement during his tenure, he may need to think of something else that he will claim as his achievement. or his legacy. If you look at the Chinese situation right now, the economy is down. People are not happy, the real estate sector seems to be collapsing. If Xi Jinping cannot change the situation internally in China, you may want to resort to the use of force or create an external crisis to divert internal attention or show the Chinese that he has achieved something. We fear that Taiwan will become its scapegoat.

Wu did not expect the years between 2023 and 2027 to be risk-free or incident-free. He noted that the Chinese now constant provocations in Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) carries a growing risk of forcing Taiwanese pilots to react, which may be what China wants as it seeks a pretext for all-out war.

Look at the proximity of Chinese planes to our planes. If they cross the 24 nautical mile zone, some of our weapons systems might have to target those Chinese planes, and that might trigger an accident, even though it might not be intentional for the Chinese pilots to cross the 24 nautical miles, he explained.

Very often you see that the sum of a tiny accident could start a major war, he warned, crediting the discipline of Taiwanese pilots with avoiding such an incident so far.

On Monday, a Chinese pilot gave an interview to state media in which he claims to have actually stolen more than Taiwan undetected in a J-20 stealth fighter penetrating not only the ADIZ, but also Taiwan’s protected airspace.

I said to myself at that time, I will fly over in the future! The Taiwan Strait does not exist. This line or that line! exclaimed Captain Yang Jucheng, referring to the unofficial but long-recognized buffer zone that runs through the middle of the Taiwan Strait.

Asked about criticism that Taiwan is spending too little on defense and unprepared for a full-scale Chinese invasion, Wu said his government admits it may not have acquired enough ammunition or a sufficient training for our military personnel so far, but President Tsai Ing-wen is addressing these shortcomings through measures such as a defense budget increase and longer terms compulsory military service. Conscription for men will increase from four months to a full year from 2024.

The Taiwanese army on Wednesday announcement plans for women to join its reserves as volunteers for the first time, starting with a group of 220 former female soldiers. Until now, Taiwan has limited reservations to male volunteers because it could not afford to accommodate women. Women are not conscripted but they can join the regular army as volunteers and usually serve in support roles.

We are trying everything we can to prepare Taiwan, for Taiwan to be able to defend itself, Wu said.

Wu said Taiwan is ready to negotiate various issues with China, provided Beijing does not impose political preconditions.

It was most likely a reference China’s refusal to engage in serious negotiations while President Tsai is in office. The Beijing regime views Tsai as a separatist and has relentlessly led diplomatic and economic war against Taiwan since she took office.

Accepting these Chinese preconditions means we submit to China, and that’s something people here in Taiwan would never accept, but our door is open, Wu said.