As Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks BJP workers to refrain from making unnecessary comments on films, industry pundits hail decision as progressive: The Tribune India





mona In the wake of ‘cancel culture’, the Hindi film industry has found surprising support. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP workers to refrain from making “unnecessary” comments on the films during the final day of the national executive meeting in New Delhi. Suniel, Jackie and Rahul Mittra Whether the pandemic has impacted the industry; films in 2022, like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Liger, Brahmastra and recently Pathaan, suffered #BoycottBollywood on social networks. The film industry has felt the heat and lately Suniel Shetty appealed to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath, to step in and bring traffic back to cinemas, while also conveying their demand to the Prime Minister. Raksha Bandhan Positive impact Filmmaker Madhureeta Anand thinks this recent decision would have a positive impact. “One hundred percent it will make a difference, because politicians have been emphatically warned not to. I hope there will be a sequel too. Now that even the prime minister of the country has spoken about it, and I hope the UP chief minister will too at some point, as requested by the film fraternity, it’s time for all of us to self-evaluate and see how they can react in a good way to reduce the call for a Bollywood boycott,” says Anand, who is working on her next film O Mere Piya! liger Award-winning filmmaker and actor Rahul Mittra, who recently played a key role in inviting the film industry to an interaction with CM Adityanath Yogi, as part of CM’s Mumbai roadshow, said, “I welcome the message Prime Minister’s stern response to his party cadres and the general public to refrain from unnecessary commentary on the films. I thank him for supporting us, especially at a crucial post-COVID time, when audiences are finally returning to theaters. » Rahul Rawail Mittra, who sees India’s film industry as the country’s biggest soft power, adds, “Our industry leaves footprints across the world, but has fallen victim to ‘cancellation culture’ and the tendency to boycott Bollywood. lately but this film industry has kept everyone entertained during testing times.While I am grateful to the Prime Minister, I would also ask a few in our industry to please refrain from creating division by politicizing the issue . Lal Singh Chadha About the meeting with the CM of the UP, he said, “Suneil Shetty had also urged the CM to speak to the Prime Minister about this. This news had a national and global trend with our audience, and the general public supported our genuine demand to stop victimizing the film industry. I have always left everything behind and supported issues of national importance. Pawan Kumar Sharma Our great country is the top priority and therefore the intervention of political leaders was the need of the hour. I am happy that the Prime Minister of the country responded to our concerns and our request. » good times ahead Filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who gave films like Love Story, Betaab, Arjun, Anjaam, Arjun Pandit and Jo Bole So Nihaal, also welcomes this decision. “It’s a welcome step from the Prime Minister, and it will certainly help the film industry. The industry is on the right track. It’s all about content. Each of us aims to make a movie that people love; sometimes they don’t work, so what? Everyone can sometimes miss the mark. Madhureetha Anand Director Pawan Kumar Sharma, who gave the films Brina, Karim Mohammed and Vanrakshak, also welcomes the Prime Minister’s call. As for the way forward, he opines, “A policy should be developed to promote meaningful cinema. Financial support and the presentation of films on a global level should be part of this.

