Xi Jinping “concerned” about Covid cases in Chinese rural areas | world news

Xi Jinping said he was “concerned” about the virus situation in rural China, state media reported, as millions head to rural hometowns ahead of upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Chinese leader also defended his zero Covid policy – lifted last month after it crippled the economy and sparked nationwide protests – saying it had been “the right choice”.

In a series of calls on Wednesday ahead of the holiday, the Chinese leader told local officials he was worried about the situation in the country’s rural hinterland.

“Xi said he was mainly concerned about rural areas and rural residents after the country adjusted its Covid-19 response measures,” the official Xinhua news agency reported.

He “highlighted efforts to improve medical care for those most vulnerable to the virus in rural areas,” Xinhua said.

“Epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, and we are still in a period that requires great efforts,” Xi said, stressing the need to “address the shortcomings of epidemic prevention and control.” outbreaks in rural areas”.

Transport authorities have predicted that more than two billion journeys will be made in a 40-day period between January and February, nearly double the number of last year and 70% of pre-pandemic levels .

State media reported that 30.2 million people traveled nationwide on Wednesday alone.

The huge migration – one of the largest in the world – is expected to lead to a rise in virus cases in China’s underfunded countryside.

Beijing last month lifted a sweeping virus policy that saw the state impose grueling lockdowns and mandatory mass testing, hammering China’s economy and sending hundreds onto the streets in protest.

Xi on Wednesday defended the difficult strategy, insisting that zero-Covid had been “the right choice” and allowed the country to fight “several rounds of viral mutation epidemics”.