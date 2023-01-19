Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Launch Projects Worth Rs 49,600 Crore in Karnataka and Maharashtra Today | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Karnataka and Maharashtra to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 49,600 crore that will give a big boost to infrastructure. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi will pay a visit to Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka in the morning and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects related to irrigation, water drinking water and a national highway. development project at Kodeka in Yadgiri district.

In an effort to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households, the cornerstone of Yadgir’s multi-village drinking water supply system under the Jal Jeevan mission would be posed in Kodekal, Yadgiri district. A 117 MLD water treatment plant will be built under the program. The project, which costs over Rs 2,050 crore, will provide drinking water to about 2.3 lakh households in over 700 rural dwellings and three towns in Yadgiri district.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Upgrading and Upgrading Project (NLBC-ERM). The project, with a canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages in Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is around Rs 4,700 crore, the PMO statement said.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s program in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hailed the upgrading of the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC) as a model for the whole country and also a milestone in the field of water sector. irrigation.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of 100% saturation of government programs, around 1,475 unregistered settlements have been declared as New Revenue Villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura. reach Malkhed village of Kalaburagi district, where it will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries from these newly declared income villages.

The issuance of land titles to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, who largely belong to marginalized and vulnerable communities in SC, ST and OBC, is a step to provide official government recognition for their land and make them eligible to receive government services. such as drinking water, electricity, roads, etc.

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 71 km section of the NH-150C. This six-lane Greenfield road project is also part of the Surat-Chennai highway. It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,100 crore.

The Surat-Chennai highway will cross six states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1,600 km to 1,270 km. Later in the day, PM Modi will reach Mumbai in the evening to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai. It will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and will also enjoy a metro ride.

To provide seamless urban mobility, it will also dedicate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 worth around Rs 12,600 crore to the nation. Metro Line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (Yellow Line) is about 18.6 km long, while Metro Line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (Red Line) is about 16 km long. .5 km.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of these lines in 2015. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the National Joint Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will make getting around easier, can be displayed at subway station entrance doors, and supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI.

The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and may be extended to other modes of public transport, including local trains and buses. Commuters won’t need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable fast and contactless digital transactions, making the process easier with a seamless experience, according to the PMO statement.

The Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone for seven sewage treatment plants, which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore. These treatment plants will be installed in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of approximately 2,460 MLD.

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This initiative provides essential medical services such as check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free of charge to the population, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai, namely the 360-bed Bhandup Municipal Multi-Specialty Hospital, the 306-bed Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (west) and the Oshiwara Maternity Hospital in 152 beds.

The Prime Minister will launch the project of concretizing about 400 km of roads in Mumbai.

This project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 6,100 crore. Out of the total roads stretching about 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 km of roads are either on or in the process of being concreted. However, the remaining roads of about 850 km in length are facing pothole problems which have a serious impact on transportation.

The Prime Minister’s office said the road concretization project aims to overcome this challenge. These concrete roads will provide quick travel as well as increased safety, while providing better drainage facilities and utility lines to avoid regular road digging.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongesting the southern heritage node of the terminus, increasing facilities, better integrating multimodal, and retaining and restoring the world-renowned iconic structure to its past glory. The project will be carried out at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore.

In addition, the Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under Prime Minister SVANidhi Yojana. Notably, Mumbai Police today banned drones, paragliders and remote control microlight flying activities in the jurisdiction of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), PS Andheri, PS Meghwadi, Jogeshwari Police Station and added that said order will remain in effect from 12:01 a.m. to 11 p.m. today. The police also deployed 4,500 of its personnel in the western suburbs as part of a security device.

Mumbai Police further announced the deployment of four State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and one unit of Riot Squad and Rapid Action Force, ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the state.