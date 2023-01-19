Maharashtra and Karnatakato benefit from Prime Minister’s infra boost





BENGALERU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the northern Karnataka districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi on Thursday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 10,800 crore. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, facilitating urban travel and strengthening healthcare during his visit to Mumbai on Thursday. . This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to Karnataka in January. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to open the National Youth Festival, during which he had organized a massive tour. According to an official statement, around 12:00 p.m., in Kodekal, Yadgiri district, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects related to irrigation and drinking water in addition to a water development project. National road. Later, around 2:15 p.m., Modi will reach Malkhed, Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute land titles (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries from newly declared income villages and also lay the foundation stone for a national highway project. . The Prime Minister will dedicate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore, to the nation. He will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretization project and the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus at a reception to be held at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla complex. The visit is also gaining momentum as the ruling BJP prepares for assembly polls in Karnataka and has set itself the target of winning a minimum of 150 seats out of a total of 224 to be elected by may. Sharing details of the Prime Minister’s visit, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Upgrading Project that Modi will inaugurate tomorrow is one of a kind in Asia, which is funded both by the center and the state government. This is an important step in our irrigation. The Prime Minister’s dedication will inspire us to undertake more such projects. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on the cash-rich Mumbai civic body to unseat the rival faction Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) from power in the municipal elections, the timing of which has not yet changed. not yet announced. The 18.6 km long Mumbai Metro Line 2A connects the suburb of Dahisar (east) with the 16.5 km long DN Nagar (Yellow Line), while Metro Line 7 connects Andheri (east ) in Dahisar (east). Interestingly, the first stones of these lines were laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2015. He will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the National Joint Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The application will facilitate the ease of movement that can be displayed at the entrance doors of metro stations. It supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI. The card will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of public transport, including local trains and buses, the statement said. Commuters won’t need to carry multiple cards or cash, he said, adding that the NCMC card will enable fast and contactless digital transactions, making the process easier with a seamless experience. The seven sewage treatment plants for which PM Modi will lay the foundation stone will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore. These factories will be installed in the suburbs of Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of approximately 2,460 MLD. …

