Xi Jinping warns of COVID threat to China’s rural areas
Unleashed among the country’s 1.4 billion people, the virus has disrupted factory production and consumption for the past two months, but some analysts say the deeper-than-expected shock could be followed by a deeper recovery. faster than expected.
Economists are scanning the holiday season for glimmers of a consumer rebound in the world’s second-largest economy after new GDP data confirmed a sharp economic slowdown in China on Tuesday.
A prolonged slowdown could deepen the political challenges facing Mr. Xi, who must appease a pessimistic younger generation that led November protests against COVID-19 restrictions.
Millions on the Move
While some analysts expect the recovery to be slow and uneven, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He told the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Tuesday that China is open to the world after three years of isolation.
National Immigration Administration officials said an average of half a million people have entered or left China every day since its borders reopened on Jan. 8, state media reported. That number is expected to rise to 600,000 a day once the holiday, known before COVID-19 as the largest annual migration of people, officially begins on Saturday.
But as workers leave megacities such as Shanghai, where authorities say the virus has peaked, many are heading to cities and towns where unvaccinated older people have not yet been exposed to COVID-19. and where health systems are less equipped.
Last mile
As the COVID-19 surge intensified, some forgot about the virus as they headed for the gates.
Travelers were milling through train stations and subways in Beijing and Shanghai, many carrying large wheeled suitcases and boxes full of food and gifts.
I used to be a little worried [about COVID-19]said migrant worker Jiang Zhiguang, waiting among the crowds at Shanghai Hongqiao Station.
Now it doesn’t matter anymore. Now it’s OK if you are infected. You will only be sick for two days, said Mr. Jiang, 30.
Others will return to mourn deceased loved ones. For some of them, that grief is mixed with anger over what they say was a lack of preparation to protect vulnerable older people ahead of the sudden policy reversal.
In more isolated areas, away from rapid urban outbreaks, state medical workers are going door-to-door this week in some outlying villages to vaccinate the elderly. The official Xinhua news agency described the effort as the last mile.
Clinics in villages and rural towns are equipped with oxygenators and medical vehicles have been deployed to areas considered at risk.
As authorities on Saturday confirmed a huge rise in deaths by announcing that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospitals between December 8 and January 12, state media said officials from health were not yet ready to give the World Health Organization the additional data it is now seeking.
Specifically, the UN agency wanted information on so-called excess mortality, the number of all deaths beyond the norm during a crisis, the WHO told Reuters in a statement.
world timesa tabloid published by the official People’s Dailyciting Chinese experts who said the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention was already monitoring the data, but it would take time before it could be released.
Doctors in public and private hospitals are being actively discouraged from attributing deaths to COVID-19, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
