Launch of 2 metro lines, big day for PM Modi Amid Plans by Shinde’s Sena, BJP; Major impact on the highway, traffic to be diverted

Prime Minister Modi is due to attend a reception at the Mumbai Metropolitan Area Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds at the Bandra Kurla complex, a high-end shopping mall, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for the projects . He should also make some announcements before the municipal elections. Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s wealthiest civic body, have been scheduled since last year. The Prime Minister is expected to address a public gathering during his visit to the financial capital.

Some local reports said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are expected to gather at the BKC grounds at 1 p.m. on Thursday as the Western Expressway will remain closed for security reasons. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the city after the government led by Eknath Shinde came to power with the help of the BJP. Both sides are expected to put on a show of force in Mumbai.

Arrangements for PM Modi’s visit

Tall cutouts of Prime Minister Modi, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis have been installed outside former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra.

The use of drones and other flying objects around Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri and Jogeshwari has been banned for 24 hours.

The order issued by the DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police, Vishal Thakur said, Due to the prevailing situation in the areas under the control of Brihanmumbai Police Commissioner, it is feared that during the visit of the Prime Minister of India in Mumbai on January 19 at BKC MMRDA Ground, metro line no. 7, from Gundavali station to Mograpada metro station that anti-social elements may attack using drones, paragliders, remote-controlled ultralight aircraft and there is in all likelihood a breach of peace and disruption public peace and that there is also a serious danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property.

“No flying activities of drones, paragliders, remote controlled microlights will be permitted within the jurisdiction of BKC Police Station, Andheri Police Station, Meghwadi Police Station and Jogeshwari Police Station” , further indicates the ordinance.

Why are the two metro lines important?

Metro Line 2A, from Dahisar to DN Nagar, is an 18.6 km long elevated corridor with 17 stations and connects West, Central Mumbai and North Mumbai suburbs, reducing the current travel time by 50-75% depending on road conditions, in accordance with MMRDA.

Metro Line 7, which connects Andheri (E) and Dahisar (E), is a 16.5 km elevated corridor with 13 stations. The project cost Rs 6,208 crore. The first phase of 10.7 km, between Dahisar and Aarey with nine stations, started in April 2022. The remaining four stations over 5.8 km will come into operation from Friday.

Other projects

Apart from closing metro lines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones for the construction of two hospitals and a new sewage treatment plant in Mumbai to prevent sewage from mixing into the sea.

Traffic likely to be affected in THESE areas of Mumbai:

Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Blue Line 1 will shut down services for 1 hour 45 minutes in the middle of the evening rush hour to facilitate the Prime Minister’s visit to Red Line 7 Gundavli Station along the Western Highway Express for the opening of two new Mumbai Metro corridors.

Mumbai Traffic Police said there would be a traffic slowdown on the southbound carriageway from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on the northbound carriageway of the Western Express from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Roads leading to Bandra Kurla complex and Gundavali metro station will likely remain affected today.

Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted yesterday, Due to scheduled civil service in BKC and Gundavali metro station tomorrow, expect slow traffic on southbound carriageway from 4.15pm to 5.30pm and on carriageway northbound from WEH from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Residents are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly.

Maharashtra CM, his deputy cancels Davos visit

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had to cut short his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, while CM MP Devendra Fadnavis canceled his trip for Prime Minister Modi’s visit. Shinde’s visit to Davos is likely to bring investment opportunities for Maharashtra. Both leaders will be present for all the premier’s events in Mumbai.

