Trump believed rape accuser E. Jean Carroll was his wife in photo





Zoom in iconArrows pointing out

Donald Trump, E. Jean Carroll, John Johnson and Ivana Trump at an NBC party, late 1980s.

United States District Court in Manhattan

Former President Donald Trump recently confused his rape accuser E. Jean Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples when questioned about a decades-old photo of him and Carroll by his attorney for a libel suit, according to a new public filing.

Trump’s belief that the writer Carroll was in fact his second wife Maples strongly undermines the New York real estate mogul’s repeated claims that he didn’t even have sex with Carroll because she didn’t. is “not my type”.

Carroll, 79, first alleged in a 2019 magazine article that Trump, who was president at the time, raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996 after a chance encounter in the store.

Trump, 76, denied his claims, accusing Carroll of lying. He also said Carroll was motivated by a desire to generate sales of a book and political animosity by making the allegations.

“She’s not my type,” Trump told The Hill news site in 2019.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Carroll is suing Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, in two cases in Manhattan federal court for allegedly defaming her through his characterization of her claims and alleged motivation. One case was filed in 2019, after Trump first denied his allegations, and the second was filed this fall, after he repeated his claims about his motivation.

In the most recent case, she’s also suing him for assault and battery, for the alleged rape itself, under a new New York state law that opens a one-year window for adults to file sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be too old to prosecute because of the statute of limitations.

During an Oct. 19 deposition at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., which became public on Wednesday, Trump saw a photo from an NBC event circa 1987.

The image shows him from behind, facing Carroll and her then-husband, television journalist John Johnson, with Trump’s wife, the late Ivana Trump, standing to his right.

“It’s Marla,” Trump said of the photo.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said, “You’re saying Marla is in that photo?”

Trump replied, “That’s Marla, yeah. That’s my wife.”

Real estate mogul, reality TV star and potential former presidential candidate Donald Trump was first married to former Czech athlete Ivana Trump. After 15 years of marriage, the couple had a very public and very messy divorce in 1992, which cost them . It might have discouraged a lesser man from dating again, but The Donald is no shrinking violet. A year later, he had a new wife on his arm in actress and socialite Marla Maples, 17 years his junior. In 1997, the coup

Ron Gallella | WireImage | Getty Images

His lawyer Alina Habba then challenged: “No, it’s Carroll.”

Trump said, “Oh, I see.”

Kaplan then said, “The person you just named was E. Jean Carroll.”

When Habba repeated to Trump, “That’s Carroll,” he replied, “That’s Carroll?”

Elsewhere in the deposition, Trump said of Carroll, “He’s not my type.”

“It’s not a woman I’m attracted to,” he later added.

The deposition was attached to a court filing last week by Carroll’s lawyers, but became public on Wednesday after Trump’s lawyers dropped their opposition to it being made public.

Last week, Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered that other parts of the deposition be unsealed, ruling that Trump had no legitimate reason to keep them off the public record in the case.

Trump married Maples in 1993, several months after the birth of their daughter, Tiffany. The couple, who began their romantic relationship while Trump was still married to Ivana, divorced six years later.

Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005.

Kaplan has filed a lawsuit against Carroll, which will begin in April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/19/trump-believed-rape-accuser-e-jean-carroll-was-wife-in-photo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos