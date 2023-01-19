Trump allies win seats on House Oversight Committee, mirroring GOP priorities





It’s a snapshot of where the Republican Party is, said William Kristol, a prominent conservative at Never Trump, referring to the makeup of the House Oversight Committee. It’s wishful thinking to think there’s a healthy Republican party and this goofy Republican conference. They have just been elected. Aren’t they the most representative thing of the party that exists?

Mr. McCarthy said two years ago that Mr. Gosar and Ms. Greene would see their committee assignments restored, and possibly elevated, if Republicans regain control of the House. They may have better committee assignments, McCarthy said at the time.

The speaker also takes credit for placing people in positions where they can be most successful. He may see political advantage in placing politically motivated firebrands on a committee devoted to investigations that could tarnish Mr. Biden. In 2015, Mr McCarthy jeopardized his first bid to become president by boasting that the House select committee formed to investigate the attack on the US diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, had successfully harmed Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate.

The White House seized on the elevation of members who emulated Mr Trump’s tactics as the latest example of Republican parties drifting to extremes.

Republicans are handing the keys to oversight to the most extreme MAGA members of the Republican caucus who promote violent rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories, Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, said in a statement, referring to Mr. Perry, Ms. Greene, Ms. Boebert and Mr. Gosar. They defended and minimized a violent insurgency against our democracy.

Mr. Sams added that House Republican leaders should explain why they are allowing these people to sit on this committee and transparently reveal once and for all the secret deals they made with extreme MAGA members in order to elect a speaker.

Other new members of the Oversight Committee who have received less attention include Rep. Russell Fry of South Carolina, who has campaigned with election conspiracy theorists including MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell; and Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who denied the 2020 election results and appeared on a TV show pushing the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/18/us/politics/republicans-trump-house-oversight-committee.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos